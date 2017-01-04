Dortmund say €150m Shanghai SIPG bid for Aubameyang is 'hypothetical'

Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's link to Shanghai SIPG and its potential impact in Asia.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has declined to discuss the prospect of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Shanghai SIPG for €150 million, telling Bild the offer is "hypothetical."

Shanghai SIPG are reported to have made the potentially record-breaking offer -- which is also said to involve an annual salary of €41m for Aubameyang -- as they seek to add the Dortmund striker to a squad already boasting Brazilian stars Oscar and Hulk.

Dortmund media director Sascha Fligge said in a statement to several German outlets that the club have not received an offer for the 27-year-old, but Watzke refused to comment on whether BVB would be tempted to do business at that price.

"I am not interested in hypothetical things," Watzke said.

Bild reported on Thursday that the Chinese Super League club did contact Dortmund through a middleman but offered €50m plus €30m in add-ons for the player, who has been strongly linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Aubameyang, who is currently with the Gabon national team as they prepare for the African Nations Cup, has scored 100 competitive goals for Dortmund since joining from St Etienne in 2013.

