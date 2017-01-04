Borussia Monchengladbach sign Sevilla defender Kolodziejczak

Timothee Kolodziejczak is joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Sevilla until 2021.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany -- Borussia Monchengladbach have signed French defender Timothee Kolodziejczak from Spanish side Sevilla.

The Bundesliga club say the 25-year-old Kolodziejczak, who has played for France's youth sides but could still switch to Poland at senior level, signed a deal to June 2021 on Wednesday.

German sports magazine Kicker reported that the transfer fee was around €7.5 million ($8 million).

Kolodziejczak played for Ligue 1 clubs Lens, Lyon and Nice before joining Sevilla in 2014. He twice won the Europa League with the Spanish side.

`Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said: "He is incredibly driven and has already shown a lot despite being young."

Kolodziejczak arrives to shore up `Gladbach's defence following the injury-induced retirement of 27-year-old Alvaro Dominguez.

The club also presented new coach Dieter Hecking on Wednesday.