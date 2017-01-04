Borussia Monchengladbach sign Sevilla defender Kolodziejczak

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Bakayoko high on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Roy Miller Saprissa

Portland acquires Miller from Saprissa

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Gladbach sign Sevilla defender Kolodziejczak

Borussia Monchengladbach Associated Press
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

No Liverpool bid for Coventry's Harries - source

Liverpool Glenn Price
James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

James vows 'I am staying' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Aubameyang to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Cavani celeb vs Nice 161211

PSG plan signing to back up Cavani - Kluivert

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Gerso Fernandes Sporting KC

Sporting KC acquires Belenenses' Fernandes

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Aurelien Collin

Collin re-signs with New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Associated Press
Marco Verratti

Could Verratti leave for beloved Juve or Inter?

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Juan Iturbe

Torino sign Iturbe on loan from Roma

Torino Ben Gladwell
Grant signs for Stoke on permanent deal

Transfers PA Sport
Morrison training with Wigan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Darijo Srna (L) of Shakhtar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys Bern, in Lviv, Ukraine, 26 July 2016.

Luis Enrique: 'Barca open to strengthening'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Sevilla eyeing Jovetic, Lenglet signings

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Sunderland reject £6m Defoe bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Chelsea to recall Bamford from Burnley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Chivas in finals, All-Star game with MLS in 2017

Liga MX Wish List Tom Marshall
Matty Cash in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.

Leipzig interested in Cash - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Borussia Monchengladbach sign Sevilla defender Kolodziejczak

Timothee Kolodziejczak is joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Sevilla until 2021.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany -- Borussia Monchengladbach have signed French defender Timothee Kolodziejczak from Spanish side Sevilla.

The Bundesliga club say the 25-year-old Kolodziejczak, who has played for France's youth sides but could still switch to Poland at senior level, signed a deal to June 2021 on Wednesday.

German sports magazine Kicker reported that the transfer fee was around €7.5 million ($8 million).

Kolodziejczak played for Ligue 1 clubs Lens, Lyon and Nice before joining Sevilla in 2014. He twice won the Europa League with the Spanish side.

`Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said: "He is incredibly driven and has already shown a lot despite being young."

Kolodziejczak arrives to shore up `Gladbach's defence following the injury-induced retirement of 27-year-old Alvaro Dominguez.

The club also presented new coach Dieter Hecking on Wednesday.

