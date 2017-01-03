Lazio's Ravel Morrison training at Wigan, trying to find new club - sources

Ravel Morrison has struggled to make an impact at Lazio.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with Wigan Athletic as he waits to find himself a new club, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Morrison is currently back in England as he tries to secure a new deal after Lazio agreed to let him move on.

The 23-year-old has not featured for Lazio at all this season and he is well down the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wigan have now offered Morrison the chance to train with them to work on his fitness as the Championship club are local to the former England under-21 international's home.

Wigan boss Warren Joyce is a big admirer of Morrison having worked with him as reserve team boss at United and he hopes their connection could lead to him making a move to the club despite interest from other sides in England.

Morrison came through the ranks at United and was part of the same youth team as players including Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

The midfielder was hailed by former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the best talents he had ever worked with, but was allowed to leave Old Trafford after failing to toe the line under the Scot.

Morrison joined West Ham after leaving United and showed glimpses of his potential before being sent out on loan to Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

He made the move to Lazio in the summer of 2015 after agreeing a pre-contract the previous January, but has struggled to hold down a place in the side.

