Sevilla interested in Inter's Stevan Jovetic, Nancy's Clement Lenglet

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

LIVE: Auba to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Darijo Srna (L) of Shakhtar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys Bern, in Lviv, Ukraine, 26 July 2016.

Luis Enrique: 'Barca open to strengthening'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Sevilla eyeing Jovetic, Lenglet signings

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sunderland reject £6m Defoe bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Chelsea to recall Bamford from Burnley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Chivas in finals, All-Star game with MLS in 2017

Liga MX Wish List Tom Marshall
Read
Matty Cash in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.

Leipzig interested in Cash - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Carlos Bacca celebrates after opening the scoring for AC Milan against Lazio.

Bacca has 'no reason to leave' - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Rudy Gestede

Gestede completes move to Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Zaza wants Serie A return - father

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Arsenal to sign promising left-back - source

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Juventus preparing new deal for Dybala

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg may go amid Liverpool talk - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse

Kruse gets Bayer blessing for China move

China Super League AAP
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Sevilla interested in Inter's Stevan Jovetic, Nancy's Clement Lenglet

Zinedine Zidane says he is fully focused on his own team and not the challenge of Copa del Rey opponents Sevilla.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has confirmed that the club are hoping to sign Nancy defender Clement Lenglet and Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic during the January transfer window.

Marca reports that Sevilla are prepared to pay Nancy €5 million to acquire Lenglet, 21, and that the France under-21 international is ready to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Lenglet is under contract with Nancy until June 2018 and has made 18 Ligue 1 starts this season.

"He is very young, has a promising future and we have been monitoring him for some time," Sampaoli told Sevilla's official website.

"I'm more concerned about the issue of a central defender because it's an immediate need for us. The issue of the striker is an option that we have to improve what we already have,"

Sampaoli is hoping the Lenglet deal will be completed soon with Sevilla involved in La Liga and the Copa del Rey action this month before they resume their Champions League campaign in February with a round-of-16 tie with Leicester City.

"It [signing] has to be done quickly as we have two competitions going on at the same time [La Liga and Copa del Rey]," the Argentine said. "It has become a bit difficult to get players of the standard that the club has today and we need to strengthen what we already have."

Sevilla are interested in signing Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan.

Sevilla, third in La Liga, have conceded 21 goals in 16 league games while giving away just three in their six Champions League group games.

Sampaoli has relied heavily on Adil Rami, who has made 15 starts in all competitions, and Nicolas Pareja and Gabriel Mercado, who have made 18 starts each, at the back.

Sevilla are also on the lookout for a new striker and have identified Jovetic as a potential new addition.

Jovetic joined Inter on an 18-month loan deal in the summer of 2015 from Manchester City. Inter are obliged to acquire the former Fiorentina man for £14.25m once his loan spell ends this summer.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season but has come off the bench five times and Inter are looking to offload him this month.

Marca reported on Wednesday that Sevilla are prepared to take Jovetic on loan until the end of the season with an option to sign the player this summer.

Sampaoli said of Jovetic: "He is a player that we have monitored but there is nothing concrete yet."

Timothee Kolodziejczak, meanwhile, has departed Sevilla for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.