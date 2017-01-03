Sevilla interested in Inter's Stevan Jovetic, Nancy's Clement Lenglet

Zinedine Zidane says he is fully focused on his own team and not the challenge of Copa del Rey opponents Sevilla.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has confirmed that the club are hoping to sign Nancy defender Clement Lenglet and Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic during the January transfer window.

Marca reports that Sevilla are prepared to pay Nancy €5 million to acquire Lenglet, 21, and that the France under-21 international is ready to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Lenglet is under contract with Nancy until June 2018 and has made 18 Ligue 1 starts this season.

"He is very young, has a promising future and we have been monitoring him for some time," Sampaoli told Sevilla's official website.

"I'm more concerned about the issue of a central defender because it's an immediate need for us. The issue of the striker is an option that we have to improve what we already have,"

Sampaoli is hoping the Lenglet deal will be completed soon with Sevilla involved in La Liga and the Copa del Rey action this month before they resume their Champions League campaign in February with a round-of-16 tie with Leicester City.

"It [signing] has to be done quickly as we have two competitions going on at the same time [La Liga and Copa del Rey]," the Argentine said. "It has become a bit difficult to get players of the standard that the club has today and we need to strengthen what we already have."

Sevilla are interested in signing Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan.

Sevilla, third in La Liga, have conceded 21 goals in 16 league games while giving away just three in their six Champions League group games.

Sampaoli has relied heavily on Adil Rami, who has made 15 starts in all competitions, and Nicolas Pareja and Gabriel Mercado, who have made 18 starts each, at the back.

Sevilla are also on the lookout for a new striker and have identified Jovetic as a potential new addition.

Jovetic joined Inter on an 18-month loan deal in the summer of 2015 from Manchester City. Inter are obliged to acquire the former Fiorentina man for £14.25m once his loan spell ends this summer.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season but has come off the bench five times and Inter are looking to offload him this month.

Marca reported on Wednesday that Sevilla are prepared to take Jovetic on loan until the end of the season with an option to sign the player this summer.

Sampaoli said of Jovetic: "He is a player that we have monitored but there is nothing concrete yet."

Timothee Kolodziejczak, meanwhile, has departed Sevilla for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.