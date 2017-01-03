Chelsea to recall Patrick Bamford from Burnley loan spell - sources

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have gotten better every year and praises Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their London derby.

Chelsea are ready to cut short Patrick Bamford's loan spell at Burnley to send him to another club, sources close to the London side have told ESPN FC.

Bamford has played a bit-part role at Burnley since his arrival on a season-long loan in August, making just six substitute appearances for Sean Dyche's men.

Chelsea are unhappy that the striker has not played a more prominent role for the Clarets and are ready to recall him to Stamford Bridge before loaning him out elsewhere.

A number of clubs have enquired about Bamford's availability this month, with Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keen on taking him on loan for the second half of the season.

Bamford, who joined Chelsea from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, has yet to make his first-team debut for the Blues and has had six loan spells away during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old endured disappointing loan stints at Crystal Palace and Norwich last season and Chelsea are keen to find the best solution for the player after another frustrating spell at Burnley.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.