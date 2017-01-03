Chelsea to recall Patrick Bamford from Burnley loan spell - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

LIVE: Auba to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea to recall Bamford from Burnley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Chivas in finals, All-Star game with MLS in 2017

Liga MX Wish List Tom Marshall
Read
Matty Cash in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.

Leipzig interested in Cash - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Carlos Bacca celebrates after opening the scoring for AC Milan against Lazio.

Bacca has 'no reason to leave' - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Rudy Gestede

Gestede completes move to Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Zaza wants Serie A return - father

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Arsenal to sign promising left-back - source

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Juventus preparing new deal for Dybala

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg may go amid Liverpool talk - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse

Kruse gets Bayer blessing for China move

China Super League AAP
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

City's Toure, Sagna both relaxed on future

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Celtic agree deal for Ivorian Eboue - reports

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Paco Gomez believes Spain has a serious problem with match-fixing

Bury teenagers wanted by Liverpool, Man Utd

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea to recall Patrick Bamford from Burnley loan spell - sources

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have gotten better every year and praises Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their London derby.

Chelsea are ready to cut short Patrick Bamford's loan spell at Burnley to send him to another club, sources close to the London side have told ESPN FC.

Bamford has played a bit-part role at Burnley since his arrival on a season-long loan in August, making just six substitute appearances for Sean Dyche's men.

Chelsea are unhappy that the striker has not played a more prominent role for the Clarets and are ready to recall him to Stamford Bridge before loaning him out elsewhere.

A number of clubs have enquired about Bamford's availability this month, with Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keen on taking him on loan for the second half of the season.

Bamford, who joined Chelsea from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, has yet to make his first-team debut for the Blues and has had six loan spells away during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old endured disappointing loan stints at Crystal Palace and Norwich last season and Chelsea are keen to find the best solution for the player after another frustrating spell at Burnley.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.