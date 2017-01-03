RB Leipzig interested in Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash - sources

Matty Cash could follow Oliver Burke from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig have made a move for highly rated Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Surprise Bundesliga title hopefuls Leipzig are continually scouring England for the best young talents around and have already done business with Forest after signing winger Oliver Burke last summer.

And they are now hoping to persuade Forest to sell Cash by offering £6 million for the midfielder, who shares the same agent as Burke

The 19-year-old came to the attention of the newly promoted side while they were scouting Burke and they have continued to monitor him since.

Cash has made 13 appearances so far this season with his progress hampered by a knee injury he picked up in September which forced him to miss almost three months of action.

Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga and are keen to strengthen their squad during the transfer window as they look to maintain the pressure on leaders Bayern Munich.

