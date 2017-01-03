Carlos Bacca has 'no reason to leave AC Milan' - agent

The FC crew debate the importance of the Italian Super Cup after Milan topped Juventus to end a five-year trophy drought.

Milan captain Ignazio Abate says his side's league win over Juventus was a big boost in the early weeks of the season.

Carlos Bacca's agent has brought a swift end to rumours the Colombia forward might be leaving AC Milan this winter by saying there is no reason for him to move on.

The former Sevilla forward has been linked with a move back to Spain, while West Ham United are also potential suitors with Simone Zaza set to return to Italy.

However, his agent Sergio Barila has rejected all talk of him leaving, telling CalcioMercato "what reason has he got to pack his bags in January?"

"There is currently no reason why he should leave Milan," Barila said. "He and his family are happy in Italy and the club are happy with his performances. Furthermore, he's just won his first title [the Italian Super Cup] with the Rossoneri. I repeat, he wants to stay with Il Diavolo."

The 30-year-old started the season with a hat trick against Torino and went on to score six goals in his first seven games. He has not found the back of the net since, though, and he lost his starting berth to Gianluca Lapadula towards the end of 2016.

However, Barila says Bacca is determined to win back his place in the Milan team and do what he likes doing best.

"He was one of the first players back in training [after Christmas] not just because he is a model professional but because he wants to score lots of goals in the New Year," Barila said.

"He's not scored in recent games, but all I can say to the Diavolo fans is that they need not worry -- Carlos will be back scoring goals very soon."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.