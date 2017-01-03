Rudy Gestede completes transfer to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

LIVE: Auba to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Rudy Gestede

Gestede completes move to Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Zaza wants Serie A return - father

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Arsenal to sign promising left-back - source

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Juventus preparing new deal for Dybala

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg may go amid Liverpool talk - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse

Kruse gets Bayer blessing for China move

China Super League AAP
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

City's Toure, Sagna both relaxed on future

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Celtic agree deal for Ivorian Eboue - reports

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Paco Gomez believes Spain has a serious problem with match-fixing

Bury teenagers wanted by Liverpool, Man Utd

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Liverpool to loan Chirivella to Go Ahead Eagles - source

Liverpool
Read

Chelsea track Hammers' Antonio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

U.S. keeper Horvath moves to Club Brugge

Transfers Doug McIntyre
Read

Witsel completes move to Tianjin Quanjian

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Rudy Gestede completes transfer to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa

Rudy Gestede
Rudy Gestede has scored four goals in the Championship this season.

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for a fee reported to be in the region of £6 million.

Gestede, 28, has signed a deal which will keep him at the Riverside Stadium until June 2020 after agreeing personal terms on Tuesday.

Benin international Gestede made 19 appearances for Villa this season, scoring four goals, but had fallen out of favour with new boss Steve Bruce.

The signing casts further doubt on the future of Boro strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent, with Fulham reportedly interested in signing the latter.

Middlesbrough confirmed the signing on their website, stating: "Boro have completed the signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee."

The deal is the laltest piece of transfer business by Boro boss Aitor Karanka in the new transfer window, with third-choice goalkeeper Tomas Mejias set to join Rayo Vallecano on loan.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.