West Ham's Simone Zaza open to Fiorentina, Genoa or AC Milan - father

Simone Zaza has failed to make an impact during his Premier League loan spell.

The father and agent of Simone Zaza says that his son never wanted to join West Ham United in the first place as the Italian forward ponders a return to Italy this winter.

Zaza joined the Hammers in the summer on loan from Juventus, in a deal which included a clause that would make the move permanent after the 25-year-old reached a certain number of appearances, but since he has failed to score even once in just five Premier League starts, the clause is unlikely to be triggered.

He would have no intention of doing so either, according to his father Antonio, who says the move to England was against the player's will all along.

"Nobody forced us, but Simone would never have chosen to go abroad," Antonio Zaza told Juvenews. "He loves Italy and Serie A. It was just a series of circumstances which took him to the Premier League. What's done is done, now we are looking to the future."

That could have been a move to Valencia, whose coach Cesare Prandelli confirmed in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday that he had already reached an agreement with Juve to sign the striker, who he had expected in training just 24 hours before he decided to quit the Spanish club.

"We were still evaluating it, it was Valencia who were insisting with Juventus," Antonio told CalcioMercato. "I cannot deny that we are sorry it didn't work out because it was Prandelli who wanted Simone and he's a great person and a great coach.

"Now it seems most likely that he will move to another club without returning to Turin. Fiorentina would be a welcome destination -- we're talking about a great team coached by a great coach. There's not been any contact yet, but I don't know if they've already spoken with Juventus.

"I don't want to state any preferences because that would not be nice, but [Genoa] are another club with a great tradition, so why not? Simone just needs to be playing again and we're not looking at the economic side of things. Right now, such talk is only secondary."

AC Milan have also been linked with a move, having tried to sign Zaza in the summer.

"If they were to call again, I would be happy to answer," Antonio added. "Milan are Milan -- a great club.

"Simone has a great desire to return to Italy and we just need to choose the right destination together with Juventus. I can exclude him returning to them, though, because that would be counterproductive both for Juve and above all for us, considering he would hardly play.

"Listen, we just want to get Simone back in Italy considering how much he loves his country. It wasn't us who picked this blessed West Ham."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.