 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal close to signing Cohen Bramall, 20, from Hednesford - source

Arsenal are set to sign 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford Town and hope he can develop into a player for the future, a Gunners source has told ESPN FC.

The transfer could be completed by the end of the week, the source said, with Bramall having impressed during a trial at Arsenal before Christmas.

The deal is reportedly worth just £40,000 and the defender is expected to play with Arsenal's under-23s rather than the first team this season.

However, Bramall could be seen as a potential long-term replacement for Kieran Gibbs, whose future at the club remains uncertain as he has struggled to displace first-choice left-back Nacho Monreal.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has previously said the club should step up their scouting of the lower leagues after seeing former non-league players such as Jamie Vardy develop into stars in the Premier League.

Wenger also signed then-20-year-old centre-back Rob Holding from Bolton Wanderers in a £3 million deal last summer.

Bramall has never played in the top divisions of English football but recently made headlines with a "rabona" assist during a game.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

