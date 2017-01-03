Juventus preparing new deal for Paulo Dybala amid Real Madrid links

Massimiliano Allegri calls on Juventus to refocus entering 2017 after losing the Italian Super Cup on penalties to Milan.

Paul Mariner says Patrice Evra can still play at a high level in other leagues, but should stick it out with Juventus.

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta says there is no reason to doubt that Paulo Dybala is committed to the club amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

Dybala, 23, joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, signing a five-year contract. He has recently been linked with a move to Spain, but Marotta has rubbished that speculation and said that it is more likely that Dybala will sign a new contract with his club.

"I've heard the rumours, but we have a great relationship with him and his agent," Marotta said at the presentation of Tomas Rincon as a Juve player. "When he arrived, he signed for five years and now we are in the renewal phase.

"It's a spontaneous step for the club, there's no tension at all -- in fact, I think he feels such pride in being able to wear this shirt."

Marotta also commented on other rumours from Madrid that Alvaro Morata regrets returning to Spain and would like to be back in Turin.

"He has a sentimental bond with Italy and an Italian, and he also has one with Juventus," Marotta said. "He's in constant contact with his teammates, to whom he has confirmed that he was really happy here, but that doesn't mean anything. He's a Real player and it's only right and respectful not to go any further."

Indeed, Marotta was keen to bring an end to all speculation regarding the signing of players this winter by saying his work on the transfer market is done.

"We're happy with the squad [coach Massimiliano] Allegri has at his disposal," he said. "We've had an extra player since October, which is [Claudio] Marchisio, and we're fine the way we are. We feel each part of our squad is functional for our demands. We've got players with different characteristics to be able to play different systems."

