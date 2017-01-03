Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig amid Liverpool links - agent

Emil Forsberg has scored five Bundesliga goals this season.

Reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, according to the player's agent.

Forsberg's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, told Bild that he has been approached by "big clubs" and his client could leave Leipzig two years after arriving from Malmo in January 2015.

"I can't confirm any names. But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me," Cetinkaya said, with Bild reporting that Juventus and Arsenal also approached the agent.

"RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League soon. In spite of that I can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter."

Forsberg, 25, has been one of the standout players during the first half of the Bundesliga season.

The Sweden midfielder has scored five and set up a further nine goals, more than anyone else in the German top tier.

He has helped newly promoted Leipzig, who currently sit second, to a title challenge in their first year in the Bundesliga.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in the rest of Europe, and earlier this week it was reported by Daily Mirror that Liverpool have set their sights on Forsberg, a player they have been previously linked with.

Forsberg is under contract at Leipzig, who have a self-imposed salary cap of a maximum annual salary of €3 million, until 2021.

"It's about what Leipzig plans for him. I will seek talks with sporting director Ralf Rangnick in the next few days," he said.

Speaking to reporters as Leipzig resumed training on Tuesday, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl addressed the rumours and said: "I'd like to think that all players currently with us will still be around at the end of the season."

