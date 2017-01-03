Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig amid Liverpool links - agent

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Marco Verratti

Juve to swoop for wantaway Verratti

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg may go amid Liverpool talk - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse

Kruse gets Bayer blessing for China move

China Super League AAP
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

City's Toure, Sagna both relaxed on future

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Celtic agree deal for Ivorian Eboue - reports

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Paco Gomez believes Spain has a serious problem with match-fixing

Bury teenagers wanted by Liverpool, Man Utd

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Liverpool to loan Chirivella to Go Ahead Eagles - source

Liverpool
Read

Chelsea track Hammers' Antonio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

U.S. keeper Horvath moves to Club Brugge

Transfers Doug McIntyre
Read

Witsel completes move to Tianjin Quanjian

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Wilfred Ndidi Genk

Leicester agree deal for Genk's Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read

Crew SC signs Ghana's Mensah as new DP

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

James, Morata, Pepe staying put - Zidane

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Thomas Delaney celebrates with the Copenhagen fans after beating Aarhus in a Danish Superliga match.

Delaney happy to finally move to Bremen

Transfers PA Sport
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig amid Liverpool links - agent

Emil Forsberg
Emil Forsberg has scored five Bundesliga goals this season.

Reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, according to the player's agent.

Forsberg's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, told Bild that he has been approached by "big clubs" and his client could leave Leipzig two years after arriving from Malmo in January 2015.

"I can't confirm any names. But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me," Cetinkaya said, with Bild reporting that Juventus and Arsenal also approached the agent.

"RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League soon. In spite of that I can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter."

Forsberg, 25, has been one of the standout players during the first half of the Bundesliga season.

The Sweden midfielder has scored five and set up a further nine goals, more than anyone else in the German top tier.

He has helped newly promoted Leipzig, who currently sit second, to a title challenge in their first year in the Bundesliga.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in the rest of Europe, and earlier this week it was reported by Daily Mirror that Liverpool have set their sights on Forsberg, a player they have been previously linked with.

Forsberg is under contract at Leipzig, who have a self-imposed salary cap of a maximum annual salary of €3 million, until 2021.

"It's about what Leipzig plans for him. I will seek talks with sporting director Ralf Rangnick in the next few days," he said.

Speaking to reporters as Leipzig resumed training on Tuesday, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl addressed the rumours and said: "I'd like to think that all players currently with us will still be around at the end of the season."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

