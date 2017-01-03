Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
2
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
0
1
LIVE 58'
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 47'
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
0
2
LIVE 50'
Leg 1
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Celtic agree deal for Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue - reports

Kouassi Eboue is set to join Celtic from Krasnodar.

Brendan Rodgers is ready to kick-off Celtic's January spending with a £2.8 million swoop for Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue, according to multiple reports.

The Parkhead outfit have agreed a fee with the 19-year-old's Russian club Krasnador.

Now they must strike personal terms and apply for a work permit, but Rodgers is reportedly confident the deal will go through.

A four-year deal has been put on the table and the Hoops boss has high hopes Eboue can become the long-term replacement for current Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

The deep-lying anchorman has made 18 appearances for Krasnador this term and helped them reach the last 32 of the Europa League.

He has impressed Russian pundits with his defensive capabilities but is also noted for his dribbling and passing skills.

Eboue was recently handed his first Ivory Coast call up but has yet to make his international debut.

Celtic are running away with the Premiership title after opening up a huge 19-lead over nearest rivals Rangers. But Rodgers -- who also wants to add an attacking midfield option to his squad -- believes signing Eboue now will allow him to get himself adjusted to life at Celtic Park before next year's all-important Champions League qualifiers.

