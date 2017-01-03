Jordan Bedeau and Callum Styles eyed by Liverpool, Man United - sources

Take a look around the Premier League with Craig Burley at a few notable rumours surrounding Premier League clubs.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton are tracking Bury teenagers Jordan Bedeau and Callum Styles, sources close to the League One club have told ESPN FC.

Bedeau and Styles have broken into the first team in recent weeks and their emergence has alerted a number of the Premier League's big guns.

Bedeau, a 17-year-old centre-back, has featured in Bury's last six games, while midfielder Styles has started the last three games for the Shakers.

Styles made history last season when he became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Football League when he came on for the last 15 minutes of their final game against Southend on May 8, only to be caught up in controversy when Bury were deducted three points as Styles had not been properly registered.

Bury have a good record of producing exciting young talent in recent seasons with Liverpool signing youngster Emeka Obi at the back end of last year and Everton snapping up defender Matthew Foulds 12 months ago.

Bury rate Bedeau and Styles as two of the best young players to come through their ranks and are resigned to seeing them moving up the football ladder in the near future.

Scouts from the four Premier League clubs were all in attendance to watch Bedeau and Styles in Monday's clash with League One leaders Sheffield United.

