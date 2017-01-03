Chelsea tracking West Ham United star Michail Antonio - sources

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
LIVE 90' +2'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 400/1  Draw: 40/1  Away: 1/250 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea track Hammers' Antonio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

U.S. keeper Horvath moves to Club Brugge

Transfers Doug McIntyre
Read

Witsel completes move to Tianjin Quanjian

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Wilfred Ndidi Genk

Leicester agree deal for Genk's Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read

Crew SC signs Ghana's Mensah as new DP

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

James, Morata, Pepe staying put - Zidane

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Thomas Delaney celebrates with the Copenhagen fans after beating Aarhus in a Danish Superliga match.

Delaney happy to finally move to Bremen

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Las Palmas: PSG must pay most of Jese's wages

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani loaned to Sassuolo until end of season

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

PSG seal Draxler signing from Wolfsburg

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Merino needs more game time at Dortmund - father

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea tracking West Ham United star Michail Antonio - sources

Michail Antonio has established himself as a key player for West Ham.

Chelsea are monitoring West Ham United's Michail Antonio, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Antonio has been West Ham's star performer this season, with the 26-year-old having excelled in a number of different roles.

He has played at right-back, left wing, right wing and up front and he is the club's top scorer with eight goals.

Chelsea are in the market for attacking reinforcements after selling Oscar, and Antonio's versatility has brought him to the attention of Blues boss Antonio Conte.

He impressed Conte in West Ham's EFL Cup win over Chelsea earlier this season and could play in a variety of positions in the manager's 3-5-2 formation -- a system also used by West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

Antonio's homegrown status also makes him an attractive proposition to Chelsea as they look to boost their quota.

The former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday player had a significant role as West Ham finished seventh last season and his form this term saw him called up to the England squad.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.