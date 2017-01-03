Holger Badstuber set to leave Bayern Munich on loan in transfer window

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
0
0
LIVE 20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 7/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Celta Vigo
0
3
LIVE 20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 22/1  Draw: 10/1  Away: 1/14 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Badstuber set to leave Bayern on loan

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

U.S. keeper Horvath moves to Club Brugge

Transfers Doug McIntyre
Read

Witsel completes move to Tianjin Quanjian

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Wilfred Ndidi Genk

Leicester agree deal for Genk's Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read

Crew SC signs Ghana's Mensah as new DP

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dele Alli and Tottenham celebrated a 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Dele Alli could be Real Madrid's next Galactico

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

James, Morata, Pepe staying put - Zidane

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Thomas Delaney celebrates with the Copenhagen fans after beating Aarhus in a Danish Superliga match.

Delaney happy to finally move to Bremen

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Las Palmas: PSG must pay most of Jese's wages

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani loaned to Sassuolo until end of season

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

PSG seal Draxler signing from Wolfsburg

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Merino needs more game time at Dortmund - father

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Holger Badstuber set to leave Bayern Munich on loan in transfer window

Holger Badstuber has recovered from a series of injury setbacks.

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber is set to go out on loan this month following what his agent described as "very good talks" with president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Peter Duvinage told Hamburger Abendblatt the Germany international had agreed to a loan spell to gain regular first team football.

He said: "Hamburg have asked Bayern about Badstuber's availability, but they haven't spoken to either Holger or me."

But he added that the chances of the defender moving to the strugglers were "very slim."

Badstuber's contract expires in the summer and last week a source close to the player told ESPN FC that Manchester City, coached by ex-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, were interested in him.

Badstuber, 27, has suffered five serious injuries since 2012, but battled back to full fitness on every occasion. His latest return to first team action came after an absence of 259 days.

This season he has played 90 minutes only once as an experimental Bayern side lost to Champions League newcomers FC Rostov in November.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.