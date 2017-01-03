Holger Badstuber set to leave Bayern Munich on loan in transfer window

Holger Badstuber has recovered from a series of injury setbacks.

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber is set to go out on loan this month following what his agent described as "very good talks" with president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Peter Duvinage told Hamburger Abendblatt the Germany international had agreed to a loan spell to gain regular first team football.

He said: "Hamburg have asked Bayern about Badstuber's availability, but they haven't spoken to either Holger or me."

But he added that the chances of the defender moving to the strugglers were "very slim."

Badstuber's contract expires in the summer and last week a source close to the player told ESPN FC that Manchester City, coached by ex-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, were interested in him.

Badstuber, 27, has suffered five serious injuries since 2012, but battled back to full fitness on every occasion. His latest return to first team action came after an absence of 259 days.

This season he has played 90 minutes only once as an experimental Bayern side lost to Champions League newcomers FC Rostov in November.

