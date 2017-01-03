Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah signs with Columbus Crew SC as a DP

Jonathan Mensah has played in two World Cups for Ghana.

Columbus Crew SC completed the signing of Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah as a designated player on Tuesday.

Mensah, 26, moves from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala and joins Federico Higuain as the second DP in Columbus.

The MLS club did not reveal details of the transfer for the center-back, who had another year and a half on his contract at Anzhi.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of central defender Jonathan Mensah as a designated player," coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

NEWS: #CrewSC adds @FIFAWorldCup veteran defender Jonathan Mensah as 2nd Designated Player before 2017 season.

"Jonathan is a physically dominant central defender who at a young age has already proven himself on the world's biggest stage. We look forward to him making an immediate impact in Columbus."

Mensah has earned 51 caps for Ghana, playing in the past two World Cups for the Black Stars. He will join his international teammate Harrison Afful in Columbus.

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Mensah helped Ghana knock the U.S. out in the round of 16, and four years later in Brazil he was also in the team as the Black Stars lost to the Yanks in the group stage.

Mensah moved to Europe after the 2010 World Cup, signing with Udinese, he loaned him to Spanish club Granada before he was sold to French side Evian, where he spent the next four years.

He has been named to Ghana's squad for this month's African Nations Cup.