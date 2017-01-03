Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
0
0
LIVE 18'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Celta Vigo
0
2
LIVE 17'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Doug McIntyre
Share
Tweet
   

U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath seals move to Belgian champ Club Brugge

Ethan Horvath has moved to Club Brugge in Belgium after four years in Norway.

U.S. national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has signed with Belgian champion Club Brugge, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Colorado native spent most of the past four years in Norway, where he helped lead Molde FK to the knockout stage of the Europa League last season.

Horvath won the No. 1 job with Molde, coached by former Manchester United and Norwegian legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in the summer of 2015, after starter Orjand Nylund was sold to German Bundesliga side Ingolstadt.

He immediately impressed in Champions League qualification matches, then later in Europa League group games against European giants Ajax, Fenerbahce and Celtic before Molde lost to Sevilla in the knockout round.

After a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Amsterdam in October of 2015, former Netherlands backstop Edwin van der Sar -- the most capped player in Dutch history -- said the youngster had "delivered some class saves."

Horvath's performances caught the eye of then-U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who selected Horvath to his squad for the 2016 Copa America Centenario, where he backed up veterans Brad Guzan and Tim Howard en route to a fourth-place finish on home soil.

Horvath won his first international cap in an October friendly at Cuba and was also in the U.S. squad for two November World Cup qualifying losses, to Mexico and Costa Rica, which were Klinsmann's final games at the helm before being replaced by former LA Galaxy boss Bruce Arena.

Horvath previously represented his country at the under-20 and U23 level. He started for the U.S. last March as the American U23s lost to Colombia in the final playoff for a spot in the Olympics.

With 14 Jupiler League titles, Club Brugge is Belgium's second-most successful club, behind rival Anderlecht. 

Doug McIntyre is a staff writer for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @DougMacESPN.

