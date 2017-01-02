Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Barcelona, Real Madrid - agent

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Thomas Delaney celebrates with the Copenhagen fans after beating Aarhus in a Danish Superliga match.

Delaney happy to finally move to Bremen

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Gerrard: Leaving Everton 'best' for Barkley

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Las Palmas: PSG must pay most of Jese's wages

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani loaned to Sassuolo until end of season

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

PSG seal Draxler signing from Wolfsburg

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Merino needs more game time at Dortmund - father

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Newcastle want Cleverley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Griezmann frustrated by transfer talk

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Payet

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Juve sign Rincon from Genoa for €8m

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Matthew Jurman

Sydney FC confirms Jurman transfer

A-League AAP
Read

Conca joins Flamengo from Shanghai SIPG

Flamengo ESPN staff
Read
Lee Ho of Muang Thong United

ACL: Muang Thong Utd sign Korean WC ace

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Barcelona, Real Madrid - agent

Paul Mariner thinks it's best suited for Christian Pulisic to continue progressing with Dortmund before venturing elsewhere.

Julian Weigl's agent has denied touting the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reports in the Spanish media earlier this week had claimed that the Germany international was looking to solicit a move to one of Spain's two most successful clubs, with Manchester City also credited with an interest.

However, Weigl's representative Michael Decker has knocked back those rumours and says his client will be better served staying at Dortmund for the immediate future.

"The claim we were offering him to other clubs is simply wrong," Decker told Goal.

"We consciously decided to renew his contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2021 even though there was a known interest from top clubs. We consider this the best decision for all parties.

Julian Weigl joined Borussia Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015.

"For a player with Julian Weigl's quality there is no need to offer him to anybody."

Weigl joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and has become a key player in Thomas Tuchel's side. He has already played over 60 games for the club.

His form has reportedly alerted interest from Europe's biggest clubs, with AS claiming that Madrid would be keen to sign him, but not until 2018.

Sport, though, has played down Barca's interest in the 21-year-old, saying there is no need to sign him while Sergio Busquets is still at the club. 

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.