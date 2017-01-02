Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Barcelona, Real Madrid - agent

Paul Mariner thinks it's best suited for Christian Pulisic to continue progressing with Dortmund before venturing elsewhere.

Julian Weigl's agent has denied touting the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reports in the Spanish media earlier this week had claimed that the Germany international was looking to solicit a move to one of Spain's two most successful clubs, with Manchester City also credited with an interest.

However, Weigl's representative Michael Decker has knocked back those rumours and says his client will be better served staying at Dortmund for the immediate future.

"The claim we were offering him to other clubs is simply wrong," Decker told Goal.

"We consciously decided to renew his contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2021 even though there was a known interest from top clubs. We consider this the best decision for all parties.

"For a player with Julian Weigl's quality there is no need to offer him to anybody."

Weigl joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and has become a key player in Thomas Tuchel's side. He has already played over 60 games for the club.

His form has reportedly alerted interest from Europe's biggest clubs, with AS claiming that Madrid would be keen to sign him, but not until 2018.

Sport, though, has played down Barca's interest in the 21-year-old, saying there is no need to sign him while Sergio Busquets is still at the club.

