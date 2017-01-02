Las Palmas want PSG to pay most of Jese Rodriguez's wages in loan move

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop comments on the reports suggesting Angel Di Maria will move to the Chinese Super League.

Paris Saint-Germain must pay for most of Jese Rodriguez's wages if he is to join Las Palmas on loan in January, according to the Spanish club's general director.

Jese could leave the French champions this month and his home club Las Palmas are among the clubs keen to acquire his services.

According to Cadena Ser, the forward has offers from other sides but he only wants to leave PSG for Las Palmas.

Las Palmas general director Patricio Vinayo told Cadena Ser: "Jese's arrival depends on PSG. It would be arrogant from our part to say that we can pay his wages. It's not feasible for us to pay even half of his wages."

Jese, who earns €3 million per season, is keen to leave PSG after failing to make an impact in France. The Spaniard has made nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, with only one of those from the start, since arriving from Real Madrid last summer.

Jese Rodriguez has struggled during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG coach Unai Emery hinted this week that Jese could leave on loan in the January transfer window as he could not guarantee him regular playing time.

Jese is under contract with PSG until June 2021 and is a reported target of Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma.

Las Palmas are, nevertheless, hoping that Jese's desire to return to La Liga five months after joining PSG from Madrid in a €25m deal will help in their quest to land the player.

"We will wait for Jese until the last minute," Vinayo said. "We would love to have him, his wish is to come here and re-launch his career here."

Las Palmas have won five and lost five of their opening 16 games and are 10th in La Liga.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.