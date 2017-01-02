Real Madrid's Pepe sidelined as China speculation persists

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details


LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani loaned to Sassuolo until end of season

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Pepe during the match between RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid, for the round 4 of the Liga Santander, played at RCD Espanyol Stadium on 18th Sep 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Pepe sidelined as China link persists

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
PSG seal Draxler signing from Wolfsburg

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Merino needs more game time at Dortmund - father

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Newcastle want Cleverley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Griezmann frustrated by transfer talk

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Payet

Transfers Ian Holyman
Juve sign Rincon from Genoa for €8m

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Matthew Jurman

Sydney FC confirms Jurman transfer

A-League AAP
Conca joins Flamengo from Shanghai SIPG

Flamengo ESPN staff
Lee Ho of Muang Thong United

ACL: Muang Thong Utd sign Korean WC ace

Thailand Paul Murphy
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Barton signs for Burnley until end of season

Burnley PA Sport
Liverpool not interested in Hart - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Mario Gomez Wolfsburg

Gomez will decide Wolfsburg future in summer

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
They might not be the most exciting side, but Romelu Lukaku and Everton are a quality top-half Premier League team.

Five strikers PSG may target

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid's Pepe sidelined as China speculation persists

Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.
Craig Burley delves into Zinedine Zidane's first year in charge of Real Madrid and the challenges he may face ahead.
Antonio Conte is more than happy with Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea amid speculation of a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Pepe is sidelined with a calf injury, amid reports he is considering a big money offer from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to join them next summer.

Pepe, 34, is out of contract at the Bernabeu in June, and there has been no progress in talks over a new deal, with Madrid reportedly only offering a one-year extension and the player and his agent Jorge Mendes holding out for two.

Amid this uncertainty, rumours in Portugal picked up by O Jogo claim that Hebei Fortune, managed by former Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini have stepped in with a €15 million-a-year salary proposal.

The Euro 2016 winner's short term future is also unclear after Madrid confirmed via a club statement that he has a calf muscle issue which will definitely rule him out of Zinedine Zidane's side's first game of 2017 at home to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening.

"Following the tests carried out on Pepe at the Sanitas la Moraleja University Hospital, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to the inner calf muscle of his left leg," the statement said. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

