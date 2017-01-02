Thomas Delaney happy to finally move to Werder Bremen

Thomas Delaney enjoyed an impressive end to his FC Copenhagen career.

Thomas Delaney says he has no regrets about moving to Werder Bremen having played the "best six months" of his career for FC Copenhagen since his transfer to the Bundesliga was made public.

The 25-year-old's move from Denmark to Germany was announced in the summer, although he remained in Copenhagen for the first half of the season and played in the Champions League.

He said it was a strange feeling to know he would no longer be with the club in the New Year, but he is sure he managed to give everything to the cause.

"It was really a strange few months for me, but as soon as I had made up my mind, I was certain," he said on Werder's website.

"I was able to play without any hang-ups since my future had already been resolved and I played perhaps the best six months of my career so far, scoring a few goals too -- they were a good six months."

The Denmark international moves from a team 11 points clear at the top of the Danish Superliga to one fighting for survival at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bremen approach the midway stage of the Bundesliga season just three points above the bottom three, but Delaney does not regret his choice.

"I think this is an important step for me and I can play a good role here," he said. "It is important to me not to get carried away but to find a place where I can improve the team and also learn myself.

"I can find that here. Maybe there is no better club I could have gone to.

"I want to be part of making Werder one of the top-half Bundesliga teams again, while I also think I fit in very well in the Bundesliga in terms of the tempo and style of play.

"It was my absolute desire to play in the Bundesliga."