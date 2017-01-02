Omar Mascarell wants Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to join him at Frankfurt

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Merino needs more game time at Dortmund - father

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Newcastle want Cleverley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Griezmann frustrated by transfer talk

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Payet

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Juve sign Rincon from Genoa for €8m

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Matthew Jurman

Sydney FC confirms Jurman transfer

A-League AAP
Read

Conca joins Flamengo from Shanghai SIPG

Flamengo ESPN staff
Read
Lee Ho of Muang Thong United

ACL: Muang Thong Utd sign Korean WC ace

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Barton signs for Burnley until end of season

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Liverpool not interested in Hart - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Mario Gomez Wolfsburg

Gomez will decide Wolfsburg future in summer

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
They might not be the most exciting side, but Romelu Lukaku and Everton are a quality top-half Premier League team.

Five strikers PSG may target

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Simeone: No use dwelling on Diego Costa

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Ryan Babel

Besiktas sign Ryan Babel on free transfer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Omar Mascarell wants Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to join him at Frankfurt

Craig Burley delves into Zinedine Zidane's first year in charge of Real Madrid and the challenges he may face ahead.
Antonio Conte is more than happy with Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea amid speculation of a move to Real Madrid.
FC's Sid Lowe looks at potential destinations for James now that he could theoretically leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Omar Mascarell says his former youth team colleague Mariano Diaz should join him now at Eintracht Frankfurt to get regular football.

Mascarell and Mariano, both 23, came through the ranks together at the Bernabeu and were teammates at Madrid's Castilla youth side during the 2013-14 season.

Canary Island-born midfielder Mascarell then had loan spells at Derby County and Sporting Gijon, before last July joining Frankfurt, where he is currently playing regularly alongside on-loan Madrid youngster Jesus Vallejo in a team which is contending towards the top of the Bundesliga standings.

After being promoted to Zinedine Zidane's first team last summer, Mariano has had limited playing time, but last December brought a Copa del Rey hat trick against La Cultural Leonesa and a substitute appearance in the 1-1 La Liga Clasico at Barcelona.

Mariano Diaz is yet to start a game for Real Madrid in La Liga this season.

Speaking in AS, Mascarell said that a January loan move might now suit all concerned.

"We were teammates and [Mariano] would be very good for us," he said. "Here [at Frankfurt] he could play regular games. With him and with Vallejo we would be a perfect trio."

Teenage centre-back Vallejo has been a revelation in his first six months in the Bundesliga, and is set for big things in the future, Mascarell predicted.

"It is incredible the level he is playing at, being just 19," he said. "He is very focused, he is not going to get distracted. Madrid have a great centre-back in him. He has a huge future."

Mascarell moved to Frankfurt last summer for €1 million, but Madrid reportedly have a buyback clause of €4m and a return to the Bernabeu remains his "dream."

"There has been a good bit of talk about this," he said. "It makes me proud and gives me strength to keep working hard as Madrid is the best club in the world. I had to leave to improve as a player, and I'm not sorry about that. But that is still my dream, to play for Madrid. I do not put limits on myself."

Things are going less well this season for another Castilla teammate and Mascarell's fellow Canary Islander Jese, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain this month after a difficult time following his €25m arrival last summer.

"I don't believe [Jese] will go to Las Palmas," he said. "I hope he goes somewhere where they believe in him, because I know the footballer he is."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.