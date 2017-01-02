Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Newcastle want Everton's Tom Cleverley on loan - sources

Tom Cleverley has had limited game time at Everton under Ronald Koeman.

Newcastle United have made an enquiry to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, sources close to the player and Championship club have told ESPN FC.

Cleverley has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Ronald Koeman's side so far this season, making just four starts in the Premier League, and sources said Newcastle have asked about the prospect of a loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Everton from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2015, making 30 appearances and scoring two goals in his debut season at Goodison Park.

Cleverley could find himself pushed further down the pecking order at Everton this month if Koeman is able to bring in some new signings and could be interested in a move away in search of regular first-team football.

Sources said Rafa Benitez is eager to bring Cleverley into his squad to add extra creativity to his midfield.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

