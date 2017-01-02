Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann frustrated by constant transfer talk

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Antoine Griezmann says he does not like answering questions over his future as they suggest a lack of respect, while he insists he remains happy at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, 25, was regularly linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs during 2016, and the New Year began this week with reports claiming Manchester United are confident of signing him next summer.

The France international has himself often talked about potentially moving to the Premier League or to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain at some point in his career.

However, while speaking to AS, the former Real Sociedad player said that other top stars do not have to deal with such constant speculation surrounding them.

"I don't like these questions about my future," Griezmann said. "Players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi or [Gareth] Bale are not always asked what is going to happen next year, where they will be, or who they will play for. So I don't like that I get asked it. I am happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, I am proud to play for these fans, with these teammates, with this coach. Don't ask me any more about my future."

Griezmann ended last year on a low, going nine La Liga games without finding the back of the net, amid a dip in results which saw Atletico slip to sixth place in the table.

"I'm not worried about [the goalless run], although it is true I am angry about not scoring," he said. "With forwards sometimes you score from any angle, and other times the ball just won't go in.

Antoine Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 from Real Sociedad.

"But I know that if I keep working the goals will come. At training I am doing well in front of goal and I always try to work hard for the team, to enjoy myself on the pitch and to be happy out there."

Griezmann failed to score in both finals last year as France lost out to Portugal at Euro 2016 and Atletico were beaten on penalties by Real Madrid in the Champions League -- where he missed a spot kick in normal time -- though the forward disagrees that he still needs to perform in the big games.

"Last year I believe I helped to win important games, like those against Barcelona and Bayern [Munich] in the Champions League," he said. "Or the game against Germany at the Euros. The truth is I don't really care what people say. I want to be the best player possible and to help my team in the big moments. And that's it.

"Sometimes I do this with goals, sometimes defending to help out my teammates, other times being good in attack. I am not obsessed about what people say or don't say about me."

Diego Simeone's side will bounce back this season, Griezmann said, with the Champions League their best chance of glory.

"We want to fight for all the trophies -- it is true that we are far away in La Liga but it is not over yet," he said. "We will battle for the Champions League, where there are some very good teams. But over two legs we are very strong too. I came [to Atletico] to play and fight for these type of games, to battle for big things. I have the feeling that everything has happened very quickly to me, and I still need to lift a trophy. It will come for sure."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan