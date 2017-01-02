Slaven Bilic: West Ham 'do not want to sell' Dimitri Payet in January

The FC guys give their take on Sofiane Feghouli's first-half sending off in West Ham's 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says if anything, Man United's Phil Jones should've been given a red card, not Sofiane Feghouli.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic doesn't think Sofiane Feghouli should have been sent off for the challenge on Phil Jones.

Slaven Bilic and West Ham United intend to stand firm and resist the temptation to cash in on Dimitri Payet, despite growing interest from Marseille.

The Ligue 1 club's new American owner, Frank McCourt, has an ambitious plan to return the former Champions League winners to the top of European football, and is reportedly readying a €30-40 milllion bid for Payet.

The France international scored nine goals as West Ham finished seventh last season, his first in England since joining the Hammers from Marseille and has since signed a contract extension through to 2021, and Bilic is determined to hang on to his star asset.

"Definitely, definitely" the West Ham boss told SFR Sport when asked whether he wanted Payet to be in his side until the end of the season.

He then denied transfer speculation was behind why he had substituted Payet before the end of Monday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

"I don't want to talk about the rumours now, but I can talk about the reason," he added. "He's our best player, but we played a couple of days ago, and the way he's playing in the game and the position.

"We made three changes to the team that played against Leicester, but we needed him on the pitch. Especially that he played a few days ago and especially that he is playing in a position where you need to go up and down, especially when you're playing with nine men, it drains you. It was only tactical."

Dimitri Payet has been linked with a return to former club Marseille.

In his postmatch press conference at the London Stadium, Bilic was asked whether he felt Payet's performance against United had been adversely affected by the speculation.

"I didn't think he was troubled," he said. "He was really very good against Swansea, and again against Leicester. The fixture list makes things difficult, but don't forget the energy Dimitri put into today's game. Look at the tracking back he had to do to counter Valencia.

"It's clear, we don't want to sell him. We want to keep our best players, and in our position, we need them."

West Ham's struggles this term have been directly linked to Payet's own difficulties to reproduce his 2015-16 form and the player himself recently suggested he would welcome a return to the Stade Velodrome.

"Marseille have a new project that looks interesting to me," Payet, who spent two seasons at OM said last month. "Of course, everyone is waiting to see what the new owners do.

"Everyone knows of my attachment to the club. I only talk about it in glowing terms, so why not?"

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman