Juventus sign Tomas Rincon from Genoa for initial €8 million

Massimiliano Allegri calls on Juventus to refocus entering 2017 after losing the Italian Super Cup on penalties to Milan.

Juventus have officially completed the signing of Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Venezuela international Rincon, who has been training with the Bianconeri in recent days after passing a medical, arrives in Turin for an initial €8 million, which Juve said could grow to €9m "on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract."

The 28-year-old could make his debut against Crotone on Sunday.

The former Hamburg midfielder has missed just two games for Il Grifone this season, taking his total to 82 appearances for the Ligurian club. He will add further depth to the Juve midfield as they plan an assault on Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia in the second half of the season.

He becomes Juve's first signing this winter after they missed out on signing Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.