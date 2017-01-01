Previous
Sunderland
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE 73'
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
2
1
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Highlights
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Liverpool not interested in Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart - sources

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol assesses recent comments about a possible move for Joe Hart to Anfield.

Liverpool will not pursue a move for Joe Hart, either in January or at the end of the season, with manager Jurgen Klopp having no interest in the England goalkeeper.

Senior figures at Anfield have told ESPN FC that, despite Hart's likely availability in the summer, the club has no plans to target the 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino from Manchester City.

Liverpool remain confident that current goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius will provide the top-level quality required for the team to compete for major honours.

Jurgen Klopp does not appear keen on a deal for Joe Hart.

Hart has impressed in Serie A this season but although Torino have confirmed they would like to sign the keeper permanently, president Urbano Cairo has made it clear that Hart's salary, and City's likely transfer valuation, would rule them out of a potential deal.

City manager Pep Guardiola sanctioned Hart's departure at the start of the season due to his belief that the former Shrewsbury Town apprentice was unable to distribute the ball properly with his feet.

Guardiola replaced Hart by signing Claudio Bravo from Barcelona, but the Chilean has struggled to produce his best form for City so far

Hart signed a new contract at City in 2014, tying him to the Etihad Stadium outfit until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

But having spoken to Guardiola about his prospects at City, Hart has now accepted that he must move away from the club for the sake of his career, both at club and international level. 

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

