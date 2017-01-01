Atletico's Diego Simeone: No use dwelling on failed Diego Costa deal

Steve Nicol delves into the latest transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool and Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says there is no point in dwelling on what might have happened had Chelsea forward Diego Costa returned to the Estadio Vicente Calderon in the summer.

Costa has confirmed that he was keen on a move back to Atletico, whom he left after winning La Liga in 2013-14, but he ultimately remained in London when the clubs failed to agree a deal in the summer.

The Spain international has since been enjoying life under Antonio Conte, with his 14 goals in 18 games helping Chelsea establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Atletico, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency in La Liga and are currently in sixth place, with none of their players having managed more than six goals in the club's 16 league games to date.

Asked at the news conference ahead of Tuesday evening's Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg at Las Palmas if he regretted the failure to re-sign Costa, Simeone said: "You never know if situations might change. It is impossible to think about it, because it did not happen."

Atletico finished 2016 by easing past third-tier Guijuelo in the previous round of the cup, with the game seeing Simeone shake up his usual formation and give right-back Juanfran and centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez midfield roles.

The pair were again given run-outs in midfield during a 3-2 exhibition game victory against Saudi side Al Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah on Dec. 30 and the experiment is set to continue against top-tier outfit Las Palmas on Tuesday night.

"We always try to change things in midfield and attack, looking for solutions and alternatives," Simeone said. "Juanfran played on the wing for a long time. He always attacks well and gives depth. He is one of the club's biggest assist givers in recent years.

"That allows us to keep the in-form Sime [Vrsaljko at right-back] and reinforce the right-wing, which has always been a bit more difficult for us. Saul has played there, [Nico] Gaitan too, [Yannick] Carrasco, who does not like to play there. Jose played [in midfield] as a youngster, it's a long while ago now.

"Anything that might go wrong with these new positions is down to me, but for sure they will help us out there."

Simeone cannot call on Jan Oblak or Augusto Fernandez, who both have long-term injuries, and Tiago remains sidelined with a knee problem. Belgian winger Carrasco, meanwhile, has not been included in the travelling squad for the game due to a new Achilles injury.

However left-back Filipe Luis is ready to return from the hamstring problem that saw him miss most of December's fixtures, and youngster Juan Moreno is included to make up the numbers ahead of Italian winger Alessio Cerci.

Just before the winter break, Las Palmas dominated possession but were beaten 1-0 at the Calderon, and Simeone said he expected the Canary Islanders to again pose a challenge with their attractive passing style of play.

"It will not be different. We know their qualities and their characteristics," the Argentine said. "They are brave in keeping their style of play in any situation, regardless of the result. At home they will be even stronger than away. There are a difficult team who will make it tough for us."

