Besiktas sign Ryan Babel on free transfer after Deportivo deal expires

Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 21/4  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Emil Forsberg

LIVE: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Simeone: No use dwelling on Diego Costa

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Ryan Babel

Besiktas sign Ryan Babel on free transfer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Defour would consider China move - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Emery 'will consider' sending Jese on loan

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

United must wait for Griezmann, Saul

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

James 'will stay' at Real Madrid - father

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Witsel to reject Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
John Obi Mikel

Valencia confirm transfer talks with Mikel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Promes

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Ronaldo: I'm not motivated by money

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Erick Torres is still seeking his first goal as a member of the Houston Dynamo.

'Cubo' Torres returning to Houston Dynamo

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Real Betis return loanee Musonda to Chelsea

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Carroll dismisses China move speculation

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read

Torino president: We can't afford Hart

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Besiktas sign Ryan Babel on free transfer after Deportivo deal expires

Ryan Babel
Ryan Babel spent the first half of the season at Deportivo La Coruna.

Besiktas have signed free agent Ryan Babel on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Babel, 30, spent the first half of the season at Deportivo La Coruna before his contract with the Spanish club expired on Dec. 31.

Deportivo had hoped the former Liverpool player would remain with the club until the end of the season, but he has opted to move to Besiktas, signing with the Turkish side until 2019.

Babel joined Deportivo on Sept. 15 as a free agent after being released by United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain.

The Dutchman made 11 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring four goals and setting up one more.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.