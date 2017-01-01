Besiktas sign Ryan Babel on free transfer after Deportivo deal expires

Ryan Babel spent the first half of the season at Deportivo La Coruna.

Besiktas have signed free agent Ryan Babel on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Babel, 30, spent the first half of the season at Deportivo La Coruna before his contract with the Spanish club expired on Dec. 31.

Deportivo had hoped the former Liverpool player would remain with the club until the end of the season, but he has opted to move to Besiktas, signing with the Turkish side until 2019.

Babel joined Deportivo on Sept. 15 as a free agent after being released by United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain.

The Dutchman made 11 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring four goals and setting up one more.

