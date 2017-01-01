Paris Saint-Germain's Unai Emery 'will consider' sending Jese on loan

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop comments on the reports suggesting Angel Di Maria will move to the Chinese Super League.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says he cannot guarantee Jese Rodriguez regular playing time and that no decision has been made regarding the Spanish forward's immediate future.

Jese, 23, has made nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, with only one of those a start, since joining the French champions five months ago from Real Madrid in a €25 million deal.

Under contract with PSG until June 2021, Jese has an offer to return to La Liga in the winter transfer market, with his hometown club Las Palmas keen to acquire his services and is also a reported target of Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma.

"Jese needs to play and whenever he has done so, I've been happy because he has done a good job and shown commitment to the team," Emery said in an interview with Marca.

"But it is proving difficult to give him playing continuity in order to give him confidence.

"Hence, one of the possibilities that we have spoken about and that we will consider after the break, is to analyse what is best for the team and what is best for him."

Emery added that Jese, a youth product of Real Madrid, has immense potential.

"We expect Jese to become that footballer that lives up to the expectations that he has generated in all of us," the Spanish coach said.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.