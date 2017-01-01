Burnley's Steven Defour would consider China move - agent

Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour's agent has said the Belgium international would be open to a potential move to China.

Defour, 28, joined Burnley from Anderlecht in the summer but recently complained to the Belgian media about his lack of game time under Sean Dyche.

Asked if Defour would be open to a move to China, agent Paul Stefani told Het Nieuwsblad: "Why not?

"If you play for three seasons there, you never need to work again. It's a magnificent experience. There are stars and interest is growing. Going there no longer means disappearing off the radar."

Steven Defour joined Burnley for a club-record fee in the summer but fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks.

Dyche, who played Defour for the first 68 minutes of the 4-1 win over Sunderland on New Year's Eve, had previously said he was happy to hear the player was unhappy about his lack of opportunities.

"Good, I'm delighted," Dyche said before the Boxing Day game against Middlesbrough. "My players should be disappointed because they want to play, and he definitely does.

"He's not a kid, he's a very good player and he's adapting to the Premier League and working hard to do that. If he said or didn't say that, that's what he should be thinking.

"Not to the detriment of anyone, just the fact 'I want to be playing,' and you want players who are hungry to be in the team, without a shadow of a doubt."

Defour had once been viewed as one of the most promising young players in Europe, and in 2009, while playing for Standard Liege, Sir Alex Ferguson sent him a letter after he broke his foot amid strong speculation Manchester United had been interested.

He ultimately joined Porto in 2011 before returning to Belgium with Anderlecht in 2014, but that move turned sour and he sealed a transfer to Burnley for a club-record fee in the summer.

