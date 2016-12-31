James Rodriguez 'will stay' at Real Madrid and fight for place - father

FC's Sid Lowe looks at potential destinations for James now that he could theoretically leave Real Madrid in the summer.

With James seemingly on his way out at Madrid, the FC panel debate if Man United or Chelsea could use his services better.

The ESPN FC crew answer your tweets, including whether or not Arsenal should sell Mesut Ozil and bring in James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez's father says his son is committed to staying at Real Madrid and winning back his first team place, amid speculation of a January move to the Premier League.

James joined Madrid for €80 million after the 2014 World Cup and during his first season in Madrid lived up to his price-tag. But the last 18 months have seen him fall from favour and, after watching the entirety of December's Club World Cup from the bench, the 25-year-old suggested he would now be open to a transfer to get more playing time.

The Colombia international's father Wilson Rodriguez, himself a former professional footballer, told reporters after the annual charity Dia del Futbol Santandereano game, that his son respected his contract at the Bernabeu and would show humility to try and win over coach Zinedine Zidane.

"[James] has a commitment with Real Madrid, they have a contract," Rodriguez said. "He will stay there. He will win his place back at Madrid. He is humble and deserves it."

James and his father have had a troubled relationship over the years, however Rodriguez said they were together in Colombia during the recent holiday period and his son had returned to Spain eager to get back to work with Madrid.

"Our relationship has always been good, what happens is that people like to talk and say things that are not true," he said. "We were all together during these holidays and we played football almost every day. He was happy, and left to continue his work at Real Madrid."

James is quite likely to feature in Madrid's first game of 2017, Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg at home to Sevilla, as Zidane will be without the injured Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic and Gareth Bale.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan