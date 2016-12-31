James Rodriguez 'will stay' at Real Madrid and fight for place - father

Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 9/4  Draw: 6/5  Away: 12/5 
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11  Draw: 7/1  Away: 18/1 
Everton
Southampton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/5 
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/4 
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
Next
Emil Forsberg

LIVE: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Emery 'will consider' sending Jese on loan

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

James 'will stay' at Real Madrid - father

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Witsel to reject Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
John Obi Mikel

Valencia confirm transfer talks with Mikel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Promes

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Ronaldo: I'm not motivated by money

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Erick Torres is still seeking his first goal as a member of the Houston Dynamo.

'Cubo' Torres returning to Houston Dynamo

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Real Betis return loanee Musonda to Chelsea

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Carroll dismisses China move speculation

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read

Torino president: We can't afford Hart

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Kudo leaves Whitecaps, returns to J-League

Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN staff
Read

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Van Ginkel signs new deal, loaned to PSV

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
James Rodriguez 'will stay' at Real Madrid and fight for place - father

FC's Sid Lowe looks at potential destinations for James now that he could theoretically leave Real Madrid in the summer.
With James seemingly on his way out at Madrid, the FC panel debate if Man United or Chelsea could use his services better.
The ESPN FC crew answer your tweets, including whether or not Arsenal should sell Mesut Ozil and bring in James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez's father says his son is committed to staying at Real Madrid and winning back his first team place, amid speculation of a January move to the Premier League.

James joined Madrid for €80 million after the 2014 World Cup and during his first season in Madrid lived up to his price-tag. But the last 18 months have seen him fall from favour and, after watching the entirety of December's Club World Cup from the bench, the 25-year-old suggested he would now be open to a transfer to get more playing time.

The Colombia international's father Wilson Rodriguez, himself a former professional footballer, told reporters after the annual charity Dia del Futbol Santandereano game, that his son respected his contract at the Bernabeu and would show humility to try and win over coach Zinedine Zidane.

"[James] has a commitment with Real Madrid, they have a contract," Rodriguez said. "He will stay there. He will win his place back at Madrid. He is humble and deserves it."

James and his father have had a troubled relationship over the years, however Rodriguez said they were together in Colombia during the recent holiday period and his son had returned to Spain eager to get back to work with Madrid.

"Our relationship has always been good, what happens is that people like to talk and say things that are not true," he said. "We were all together during these holidays and we played football almost every day. He was happy, and left to continue his work at Real Madrid."

James is quite likely to feature in Madrid's first game of 2017, Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg at home to Sevilla, as Zidane will be without the injured Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic and Gareth Bale.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

