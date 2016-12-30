Georginio Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Quincy Promes

Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Everton
Southampton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11  Draw: 7/1  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Emil Forsberg

LIVE: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Promes

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Ronaldo: I'm not motivated by money

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Erick Torres is still seeking his first goal as a member of the Houston Dynamo.

'Cubo' Torres returning to Houston Dynamo

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Real Betis return loanee Musonda to Chelsea

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Carroll dismisses China move speculation

West Ham United ESPN staff
Read
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read

Torino president: We can't afford Hart

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Kudo leaves Whitecaps, returns to J-League

Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN staff
Read

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Van Ginkel signs new deal, loaned to PSV

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
The heads-up goalkeeping of Agustin Marchesin has Santos poised for <i>Liguilla</i> semifinal success.

Marchesin among those to watch in 2017

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dynamo add Colombian Cabezas on loan

Houston Dynamo ESPN staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan injury would be 'disaster' - Mourinho

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Georginio Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Quincy Promes

FC's Steve Nicol says Liverpool and Chelsea look like teams that want the title, but don't discount the other challengers.
In a match where goals were expected to be abundant, Craig Burley credits Liverpool's defence in their win over Man City.
Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

Georginio Wijnaldum has said he wants Netherlands teammate Quincy Promes to join him at Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a January move for the Spartak Moscow winger, and the Liverpool Echo reports the 24-year-old is on Jurgen Klopp's radar

However, Wijnaldum insists he has not discussed a move to Anfield with Promes, but says his close friend is well aware about the stature of the club.

"I think he knows how great Liverpool is -- I knew it before I came here," Wijnaldum, who moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer, said.

"I don't know if everything is true about what they say as I don't speak with him about that.

"Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team but it is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me.

"I just read it in the papers or on the internet."

Promes has excelled in the Russian Premier League since joining from FC Twente in the summer of 2014, scoring 37 goals in 72 appearances for Spartak.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.