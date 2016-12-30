Georginio Wijnaldum wants Liverpool to sign Quincy Promes

FC's Steve Nicol says Liverpool and Chelsea look like teams that want the title, but don't discount the other challengers.

Georginio Wijnaldum has said he wants Netherlands teammate Quincy Promes to join him at Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a January move for the Spartak Moscow winger, and the Liverpool Echo reports the 24-year-old is on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

However, Wijnaldum insists he has not discussed a move to Anfield with Promes, but says his close friend is well aware about the stature of the club.

"I think he knows how great Liverpool is -- I knew it before I came here," Wijnaldum, who moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer, said.

"I don't know if everything is true about what they say as I don't speak with him about that.

"Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team but it is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me.

"I just read it in the papers or on the internet."

Promes has excelled in the Russian Premier League since joining from FC Twente in the summer of 2014, scoring 37 goals in 72 appearances for Spartak.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.