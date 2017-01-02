Real Betis and Chelsea agree to cut Charly Musonda loan deal short

Antonio Conte praises his squad's ability to adapt to different team's styles of play to win, after a tough Stoke City side.

Chelsea and Real Betis have agreed to cut short the loan of attacking midfielder Charly Musonda.

Musonda, 20, joined the La Liga side last January and impressed in the second half of the season, leading Betis to extend the deal for another year for the 2016-17 campaign.

However, the Belgian has featured just eight times so far for Los Verdiblancos, and the club announced Sunday that his stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin will now be cut short.

Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht at the age of 15 and is regarded as one of the club's biggest prospects, although he has yet to make his first-team debut at Stamford Bridge.

