Real Betis and Chelsea agree to cut Charly Musonda loan deal short

Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
LIVE: Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Real Betis return loanee Musonda to Chelsea

Chelsea ESPN staff
Carroll dismisses China move speculation

West Ham United ESPN staff
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Torino president: We can't afford Hart

Transfers ESPN staff
Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Kudo leaves Whitecaps, returns to J-League

Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN staff
Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Van Ginkel signs new deal, loaned to PSV

Transfers Liam Twomey
The heads-up goalkeeping of Agustin Marchesin has Santos poised for <i>Liguilla</i> semifinal success.

Marchesin among those to watch in 2017

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Dynamo add Colombian Cabezas on loan

Houston Dynamo ESPN staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan injury would be 'disaster' - Mourinho

Transfers Mark Ogden
Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Mourinho: Depay wants to leave Man Utd

Transfers Mark Ogden
Berahino vs Northampton 160823

West Brom make third offer to Berahino

West Brom PA Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

€300m offer for Ronaldo 'not right' - Conte

Real Madrid PA Sport
Defoe plays down West Ham speculation

Transfers PA Sport
United target Bailey could stay put - agent

Transfers Mark Rodden
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Betis and Chelsea agree to cut Charly Musonda loan deal short

Antonio Conte praises his squad's ability to adapt to different team's styles of play to win, after a tough Stoke City side.

Chelsea and Real Betis have agreed to cut short the loan of attacking midfielder Charly Musonda. 

Musonda, 20, joined the La Liga side last January and impressed in the second half of the season, leading Betis to extend the deal for another year for the 2016-17 campaign.

However, the Belgian has featured just eight times so far for Los Verdiblancos,  and the club announced Sunday that his stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin will now be cut short.

Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht at the age of 15 and is regarded as one of the club's biggest prospects, although he has yet to make his first-team debut at Stamford Bridge.

Comments

