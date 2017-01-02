West Ham striker Andy Carroll dismisses China move speculation

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic laments missing the opportunity to equalise in the second half vs. Leicester in a 1-0 defeat.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has distanced himself from reports linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Reports suggested the former Newcastle and Liverpool player was a £20 million target for clubs in China's top flight.

But Carroll said he did not want to leave West Ham and told Sky Sports he was "settled" in East London.

"I don't know where that [speculation] came from," he said. "I'm very happy, I'm settled.

"I think it is great -- I love the club. I think the staff, fans, players, and the area that I live, everything is perfect. I have settled in pretty well and I'm enjoying it."

West Ham lost at Leicester on Saturday to bring an end to a three-match winning streak and host Manchester United at the London Stadium on Monday.

And Carroll said he believed the Hammers were getting used to playing at their new home, adding: "It was tough at the beginning.

"Now we are getting a few games there, the lads are starting to like it. It is a fantastic stadium and a great place to play."

