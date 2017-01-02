Torino president Urbano Cairo: We can't afford Joe Hart's wages

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol assesses recent comments about a possible move for Joe Hart to Anfield.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed that on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will not stay beyond the end of the season, saying his wages "are not accessible for us."

Hart joined the Serie A club at the start of the season after Pep Guardiola decided he was not part of his first-team plans.

He has since been linked with Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool, and Cairo suggested that he was likely to head to a new club in the summer.

"We know he is not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," he said. "We'll see what we're going to do in June."

Last month, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to sign the England international in the January transfer window.

Simon Mignolet replaced Loris Karius as Liverpool's No. 1 earlier this month following a number of high-profile errors that led to the team dropping points.

But Carragher said he was not convinced by either keeper and believed Liverpool should think about making an approach for Hart.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.