Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Berahino vs Northampton 160823

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

Kevin Wimmer

ESPN FC
Torino president Urbano Cairo: We can't afford Joe Hart's wages

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol assesses recent comments about a possible move for Joe Hart to Anfield.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed that on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will not stay beyond the end of the season, saying his wages "are not accessible for us."

Hart joined the Serie A club at the start of the season after Pep Guardiola decided he was not part of his first-team plans.

He has since been linked with Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool, and Cairo suggested that he was likely to head to a new club in the summer.

"We know he is not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," he said. "We'll see what we're going to do in June."

Last month, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to sign the England international in the January transfer window.

Simon Mignolet replaced Loris Karius as Liverpool's No. 1 earlier this month following a number of high-profile errors that led to the team dropping points.

But Carragher said he was not convinced by either keeper and believed Liverpool should think about making an approach for Hart.

