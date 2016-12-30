Man City have Holger Badstuber on their radar in January - sources

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Van Ginkel signs new deal, loaned to PSV

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
The heads-up goalkeeping of Agustin Marchesin has Santos poised for <i>Liguilla</i> semifinal success.

Marchesin among those to watch in 2017

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dynamo add Colombian Cabezas on loan

Houston Dynamo ESPN staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan injury would be 'disaster' - Mourinho

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Mourinho: Depay wants to leave Man Utd

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Berahino vs Northampton 160823

West Brom make third offer to Berahino

West Brom PA Sport
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

€300m offer for Ronaldo 'not right' - Conte

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Defoe plays down West Ham speculation

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United target Bailey could stay put - agent

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Lozano heads list of rising Mexico stars

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte: Important Courtois stays at Chelsea

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Tottenham unlikely to make moves - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Jose: United yet to receive acceptable bids

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Shanghai SIPG sign Odil Ahmedov

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

McClean signs new West Brom contract

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By Peter O'Rourke
Man City have Holger Badstuber on their radar in January - sources

Holger Badstuber has returned to fitness though he's often been injured over the past four years.

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber to ease their defensive problems, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

City have struggled defensively in recent weeks, conceding three goals against Chelsea and four at Leicester, which could lead Pep Guardiola to consider entering the transfer market in January to solve the problem.

His side have conceded 20 goals so far this season in the Premier League -- nine more than leaders Chelsea -- and must shore things up at the back if they are to have any chance of winning the title.

A number of defenders have been linked with City, including Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, but Badstuber, who is well down the pecking order at Bayern, could be a more viable option as he could be available for a bargain fee with his contract set to expire in six months

Guardiola knows all about Badstuber from his time in charge of Bayern and the centre-back could easily adapt to Guardiola's preferred formation of playing three at the back.

Badstuber spent much of the three years of Guardiola's reign at Bayern sidelined by injury, but the 27-year-old is now back to fitness after making three appearances for Bayern in the past two months.

The 27-year-old could be interested in a move away from Bayern, where he came through the youth system, as he searches for regular first-team football after a frustrating four-year spell.

