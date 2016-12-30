Man City have Holger Badstuber on their radar in January - sources
Manchester City are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber to ease their defensive problems, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.
City have struggled defensively in recent weeks, conceding three goals against Chelsea and four at Leicester, which could lead Pep Guardiola to consider entering the transfer market in January to solve the problem.
His side have conceded 20 goals so far this season in the Premier League -- nine more than leaders Chelsea -- and must shore things up at the back if they are to have any chance of winning the title.
A number of defenders have been linked with City, including Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, but Badstuber, who is well down the pecking order at Bayern, could be a more viable option as he could be available for a bargain fee with his contract set to expire in six months
Guardiola knows all about Badstuber from his time in charge of Bayern and the centre-back could easily adapt to Guardiola's preferred formation of playing three at the back.
Badstuber spent much of the three years of Guardiola's reign at Bayern sidelined by injury, but the 27-year-old is now back to fitness after making three appearances for Bayern in the past two months.
The 27-year-old could be interested in a move away from Bayern, where he came through the youth system, as he searches for regular first-team football after a frustrating four-year spell.
