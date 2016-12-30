Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund - sources

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Mou: Martial should listen to me, not agent

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Van Ginkel signs new deal, loaned to PSV

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
The heads-up goalkeeping of Agustin Marchesin has Santos poised for <i>Liguilla</i> semifinal success.

Marchesin among those to watch in 2017

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dynamo add Colombian Cabezas on loan

Houston Dynamo ESPN staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan injury would be 'disaster' - Mourinho

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Mourinho: Depay wants to leave Man Utd

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Berahino vs Northampton 160823

West Brom make third offer to Berahino

West Brom PA Sport
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

€300m offer for Ronaldo 'not right' - Conte

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read

Defoe plays down West Ham speculation

Transfers PA Sport
Read

United target Bailey could stay put - agent

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Lozano heads list of rising Mexico stars

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte: Important Courtois stays at Chelsea

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Tottenham unlikely to make moves - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Jose: United yet to receive acceptable bids

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Shanghai SIPG sign Odil Ahmedov

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

McClean signs new West Brom contract

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Felipe Caicedo celebrates after scoring a goal for Espanyol against Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

Espanyol would consider offers for Caicedo

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund - sources

Arsene Wenger delves into the fitness of key Arsenal players ahead of their match versus Crystal Palace.
Arsene Wenger explains Danny Welbeck's recovery and his return to Arsenal's training.

Arsenal youngster and United States under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is wanted by Borussia Dortmund, sources close to the German club have told ESPN FC.

Zelalem, who was born in Germany and started his career at Hertha Berlin, has found it hard to make the breakthrough at Arsenal and Dortmund are monitoring his situation.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal in 2013 after being spotted playing in America and he made his debut in January 2014 at the age of 16 in a FA Cup tie against Coventry, before going on to make his Champions League debut later that year.

He spent last season on loan at Scottish side Rangers, helping them win promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wanted him to gain valuable first-team experience.

Gedion Zelalem could leave Arsenal at the end of his contract.

Zelalem has failed to establish himself in the squad since his return from Rangers, with his only two appearances this season coming as a substitute in the EFL Cup.

The midfielder is well known to Dortmund having represented Germany at youth level before switching his international allegiances to the United States, and he could become a teammate of U.S. international Christian Pulisic at BVB.

Zelalem's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and Dortmund are hoping to lure the player away from the Emirates with the promise of more first-team opportunities.

Arsenal saw Serge Gnabry leave the club last summer for Hertha Berlin after growing frustrated, and Dortmund hope Gnabry's success at Hertha could persuade Zelalem to follow in his former teammate's footsteps by moving to Germany to kick-start his career.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.