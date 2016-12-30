Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund - sources

Arsene Wenger delves into the fitness of key Arsenal players ahead of their match versus Crystal Palace.

Arsenal youngster and United States under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is wanted by Borussia Dortmund, sources close to the German club have told ESPN FC.

Zelalem, who was born in Germany and started his career at Hertha Berlin, has found it hard to make the breakthrough at Arsenal and Dortmund are monitoring his situation.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal in 2013 after being spotted playing in America and he made his debut in January 2014 at the age of 16 in a FA Cup tie against Coventry, before going on to make his Champions League debut later that year.

He spent last season on loan at Scottish side Rangers, helping them win promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wanted him to gain valuable first-team experience.

Gedion Zelalem could leave Arsenal at the end of his contract.

Zelalem has failed to establish himself in the squad since his return from Rangers, with his only two appearances this season coming as a substitute in the EFL Cup.

The midfielder is well known to Dortmund having represented Germany at youth level before switching his international allegiances to the United States, and he could become a teammate of U.S. international Christian Pulisic at BVB.

Zelalem's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and Dortmund are hoping to lure the player away from the Emirates with the promise of more first-team opportunities.

Arsenal saw Serge Gnabry leave the club last summer for Hertha Berlin after growing frustrated, and Dortmund hope Gnabry's success at Hertha could persuade Zelalem to follow in his former teammate's footsteps by moving to Germany to kick-start his career.

