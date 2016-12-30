Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Mark Rodden
Man United target Leon Bailey could stay at Genk this season - agent

Steve Nicol does not feel Jose Mourinho foresees Anthony Martial in his plans at Man United.
FC's Gab Marcotti dusts off his Gab-O-Meter on the likelihood of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof joining Manchester United.
Shaka Hislop rates the latest rumours surrounding Man United players that could be heading for an Old Trafford exit.

Leon Bailey's father and agent says the Genk winger could stay in Belgium for the rest of the season despite reported interest from Manchester United and Leicester City.

However, Craig Butler also hinted that the decision could depend on whether the Jamaican's half-brother, Kyle Butler, 18, is promoted to Genk's first-team squad.

Bailey, 19, who was named in UEFA's Europa League team of the group stage, said this week that he would have to reflect on what is best for his career ahead of the January transfer window.

Butler indicated that the Belgian League's Young Player of the Year would have a difficult choice to make following his "excellent season" so far.

"It's maybe time for him to take on another challenge," his agent told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

"English, French and Italian clubs are interested in him and have even made offers but we're not against him staying at Genk."

Leon Bailey has been linked to a move to Manchester.

However, Butler also suggested that Bailey's future depends on whether Kyle Butler is promoted from the youth set-up during the winter break.

"We were promised that if Kyle got on well with the youth team he could leave for the training camp and join the first team," his father said.

"Well he's responded to expectations -- he's scored eight goals and got five assists. The statistics don't lie.

"I have to think on my sons' careers. If a club accepts taking them both into the first-team squad and Genk don't, we'll have to think about it."

Genk have reached the last 32 of the Europa League this season but are ninth in the Belgian top flight. They sacked head coach Peter Maes before Christmas and replaced him with former Manchester United assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg.

Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is due to complete a move to Leicester City next week.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

