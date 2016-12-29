Jose Mourinho: Manchester United yet to receive any acceptable bids

The FC crew evaluate Memphis Depay's struggles with Manchester United and concerns about his lifestyle off the pitch.

MANCHESTER -- Jose Mourinho has warned that Manchester United will not allow unwanted players to leave Old Trafford on the cheap next month after revealing that the club have yet to receive acceptable offers for the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

United received a £13 million bid from West Bromwich Albion for Schneiderlin last week -- an offer that has been rejected by the Old Trafford board.

But with a number of fringe players expected to be the subject of offers next month, Mourinho insists that they will only be allowed to leave permanently and on United's terms -- a statement that ends Sevilla's hopes of landing forward Anthony Martial on loan.

"I don't want to sell players," Mourinho said. "The club and the board is totally with me, but as I told before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and really wants to leave, we have no right to stop him leaving if the conditions are our conditions.

"But we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept.

"Sam Johnstone [third-choice goalkeeper] is the only player that I will allow to go on loan. He doesn't play one minute and he needs to play.

"We have a young keeper in Joel Pereira, he played many minutes in last six months in Portuguese Premier League [on loan at Belenenses], so now is time to play six months for Sam."

Mourinho, meanwhile, confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney is still not fit to return to action in time for Saturday's Old Trafford clash with Middlesbrough.

The game brings Mourinho up against Boro manager, and former Real Madrid assistant, Aitor Karanka for the first time.

"He is my friend and a real friend," Mourinho said. "I always want him to win and he always wants me to win, but tomorrow is the first time where I want to win against him. That's football.

"Sometimes brothers against brothers happened, a father against his son maybe, and that would be even more difficult.

"But for 90 minutes, he and I want to win, and that is it."

Mourinho has insisted he will not rotate his squad for the Boro clash, with 35-year-olds Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michael Carrick both expected to figure.

"Against Middlesbrough, we will think about them and try to choose the team that gives guarantees and chances to win the game," he said.

"That includes everyone who is available. This is the match, not West Ham, Reading or Liverpool, we will go with the best players available."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_