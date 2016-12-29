Jose Mourinho: Manchester United yet to receive any acceptable bids

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/20  Draw: 29/10  Away: 21/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Lozano heads list of rising Mexico stars

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte: Important Courtois stays at Chelsea

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Tottenham unlikely to make moves - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Jose: United yet to receive acceptable bids

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

McClean signs new West Brom contract

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Felipe Caicedo celebrates after scoring a goal for Espanyol against Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

Espanyol would consider offers for Caicedo

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Jese doesn't see Las Palmas as step back - friend

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Sunday's loss to Lazio was a day to forget for Inter's Felipe Melo.

Palmeiras waiting to do Melo deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Lindelof can be replaced - Benfica coach

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho: Manchester United yet to receive any acceptable bids

The FC crew evaluate Memphis Depay's struggles with Manchester United and concerns about his lifestyle off the pitch.
Steve Nicol does not feel Jose Mourinho foresees Anthony Martial in his plans at Man United.
FC's Gab Marcotti dusts off his Gab-O-Meter on the likelihood of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof joining Manchester United.

MANCHESTER -- Jose Mourinho has warned that Manchester United will not allow unwanted players to leave Old Trafford on the cheap next month after revealing that the club have yet to receive acceptable offers for the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

United received a £13 million bid from West Bromwich Albion for Schneiderlin last week -- an offer that has been rejected by the Old Trafford board.

But with a number of fringe players expected to be the subject of offers next month, Mourinho insists that they will only be allowed to leave permanently and on United's terms -- a statement that ends Sevilla's hopes of landing forward Anthony Martial on loan.

"I don't want to sell players," Mourinho said. "The club and the board is totally with me, but as I told before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and really wants to leave, we have no right to stop him leaving if the conditions are our conditions.

"But we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept.

"Sam Johnstone [third-choice goalkeeper] is the only player that I will allow to go on loan. He doesn't play one minute and he needs to play.

"We have a young keeper in Joel Pereira, he played many minutes in last six months in Portuguese Premier League [on loan at Belenenses], so now is time to play six months for Sam."

Jose Mourinho has said he will not loan any member of his squad except Sam Johnstone.

Mourinho, meanwhile, confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney is still not fit to return to action in time for Saturday's Old Trafford clash with Middlesbrough.

The game brings Mourinho up against Boro manager, and former Real Madrid assistant, Aitor Karanka for the first time.

"He is my friend and a real friend," Mourinho said. "I always want him to win and he always wants me to win, but tomorrow is the first time where I want to win against him. That's football.

"Sometimes brothers against brothers happened, a father against his son maybe, and that would be even more difficult.

"But for 90 minutes, he and I want to win, and that is it."

Mourinho has insisted he will not rotate his squad for the Boro clash, with 35-year-olds Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michael Carrick both expected to figure.

"Against Middlesbrough, we will think about them and try to choose the team that gives guarantees and chances to win the game," he said.

"That includes everyone who is available. This is the match, not West Ham, Reading or Liverpool, we will go with the best players available."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.