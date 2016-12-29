Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Peter O'Rourke
Stoke agree deal to sign Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant - sources

Lee Grant has moved ahead of Shay Given as Stoke City's No. 1 goalkeeper.

Stoke City have agreed a deal to sign on-loan goalkeeper Lee Grant on a permanent basis from Derby County, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Grant has impressed for Stoke after winning his opportunity in Mark Hughes' starting XI, but with his loan deal due to expire on Jan. 3 Stoke are keen to resolve his future as soon as the transfer window opens.

The 33-year-old, who has helped fill the void left by Jack Butland's absence through injury by keeping five clean sheets in 14 games for the Potters, is expected to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at Stoke to become their first signing of the January transfer window.

Stoke have been locked in talks with Derby over a permanent deal for several weeks and although the two clubs had been far apart in their valuations sources have told ESPN FC that a compromise has now been reached.

Derby have dropped their initial asking price of more than £4 million, but Hughes is taking nothing for granted and warned he will look elsewhere if no deal is done by Jan. 1 because the keeper's loan runs out two days later.

Grant has made a big impression during his loan spell but is due to go back to his parent squad after the home game against Watford next Tuesday.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

