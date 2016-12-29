Espanyol would consider offers for Felipe Caicedo - sporting director
La Liga side Espanyol are willing to sell striker Felipe Caicedo in January if the price is right, according to the club's sporting director.
Caicedo, 28, has had a difficult season with the Barcelona-based side, starting just 5 times in all competitions and scoring one goal.
Several clubs in China are reportedly willing to pay the Ecuador international's release clause of €10 million to acquire his services.
Espanyol sporting director Jordi Lardin told Marca: "Caicedo is one of our players and if he comes and tells us that he has an offer, we would evaluate it and if it's good, we would try to reach an agreement.
"In that case, there is little we can do. We don't want any player to be unhappy and if he decides that an offer is acceptable and attractive and he passes it on to us, we will consider it. But right now, we have none on the table."
Caicedo had a strong first season at Espanyol, starting 25 times in the league and scoring nine goals while setting up two more.
He had eight goals in 26 league starts to help the club finish 13th in the standings in the 2015-16 campaign.
A drop in form has seen Caicedo make just three starts in La Liga this season with Gerard Moreno, Pablo Piatti and Leo Baptistao ahead of him in the pecking order.
"We are confident that he [Caicedo] will recover [his form] and deliver goals for the group," Lardin said.
Caicedo, who spent a brief spell at Al Jazira before arriving at Espanyol in 2014, is under contract with the Spanish outfit until June 2019.
Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.
