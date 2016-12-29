Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Felipe Caicedo celebrates after scoring a goal for Espanyol against Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

Espanyol would consider offers for Caicedo

Transfers
Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Transfers
Jese doesn't see Las Palmas as step back - friend

Transfers
Wenger will listen to offers for Debuchy

Transfers
Sunday's loss to Lazio was a day to forget for Inter's Felipe Melo.

Palmeiras waiting to do Melo deal - agent

Transfers
Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers
Benfica boss says Lindelof can be replaced

Transfers
Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers
Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers
Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers
Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers
'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona
Read
Philadelphia's Charlie Davies was all smiles in his return to New England.

Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Davies

Philadelphia Union
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk
Dyche hopeful Barton still joins Burnley

Burnley
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Hull targeting Arsenal's Jenkinson in Jan. - Phelan

Hull City
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Agent: Ronaldo rejected $105m China salary

Transfers
'No way' West Ham move for Rashford - Bilic

West Ham
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Cedric Bakambu helped Villarreal to last season's Europa League semifinals.

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu has said he would welcome a move to the Premier League but is "in no hurry" to leave.

Having progressed from the Sochaux youth academy to the first team, Bakambu, 25, left his native France to join Turkish side Bursaspor in 2014.

He switched to Spain after a season and scored nine times in 13 Europa League matches as the club reached the semifinals.

"I don't live from day to day. I like to know where I'm going. I like to travel, and the Premier League is a league I like, that's true," he told So Foot.

"But nothing happens with just a click of the fingers."

A hamstring injury at the start of the season led to Bakambu losing his place, with Nicola Sansone and Alexandre Pato forging a fruitful partnership in his absence.

Bakambu will play for Democratic Republic of Congo at the African Nations Cup and said: "I know already I won't finish the season with the same stats as last year.

"Also, I'm not in a hurry to leave Villarreal. I signed a five-year contract and I'm really enjoying myself. Like at Bursaspor, I'm in a team that's not very physical but that plays a lot of football."

Asked how he might cope with the physical rigours of the Premier League, he replied: "I'll adapt."

