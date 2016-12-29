Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu keen on Premier League move

Cedric Bakambu helped Villarreal to last season's Europa League semifinals.

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu has said he would welcome a move to the Premier League but is "in no hurry" to leave.

Having progressed from the Sochaux youth academy to the first team, Bakambu, 25, left his native France to join Turkish side Bursaspor in 2014.

He switched to Spain after a season and scored nine times in 13 Europa League matches as the club reached the semifinals.

"I don't live from day to day. I like to know where I'm going. I like to travel, and the Premier League is a league I like, that's true," he told So Foot.

"But nothing happens with just a click of the fingers."

A hamstring injury at the start of the season led to Bakambu losing his place, with Nicola Sansone and Alexandre Pato forging a fruitful partnership in his absence.

Bakambu will play for Democratic Republic of Congo at the African Nations Cup and said: "I know already I won't finish the season with the same stats as last year.

"Also, I'm not in a hurry to leave Villarreal. I signed a five-year contract and I'm really enjoying myself. Like at Bursaspor, I'm in a team that's not very physical but that plays a lot of football."

Asked how he might cope with the physical rigours of the Premier League, he replied: "I'll adapt."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman