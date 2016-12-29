Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
 By Adriana Garcia
PSG forward Jese doesn't see Las Palmas as step back - friend

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison assess whether Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jese Rodriguez are realistic targets for Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez would view a switch from the French giants to La Liga side Las Palmas as a positive move, according to friend and Real Madrid scout Sixto Alfonso.

Jese has made nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, with only one of those a start, since joining from Madrid for €25 million in the summer. 

Alfonso, who discovered Jese and brought him to the Madrid youth setup when the Las Palmas-born player was just 12 years old, told Cadena Ser radio: "Jese does not consider Las Palmas a step back. On the contrary, it is another step in his career.

"What Jese wants is to play. He went to Paris to be important but he [Jese] and [PSG coach Unai] Emery only know why the coach is not counting on him."

Jese Rodriguez could leave PSG after just half a season in the French capital.

Jese, who is under contract with PSG until June 2021, has spent the Christmas break in the Canary Islands and is reportedly keen to remain there beyond January.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed this week his club is keen to acquire the 23-year-old but said they face competition from Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma.

Alfonso said Las Palmas would be the ideal destination for Jese to regain his confidence.

"UD Las Palmas plays a style of football that everyone likes," he said. "The climate is good and he [Jese] would be with his family."

Las Palmas have won five and lost five of their opening 16 games and are 10th in La Liga.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

