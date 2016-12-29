Palmeiras waiting to conclude deal for Inter Milan's Felipe Melo - agent

Felipe Melo joined Inter Milan last year.

Palmeiras are waiting for Inter Milan to give them the go-ahead to sign Felipe Melo, the midfielder's agent has said.

Melo, 33, has been deemed surplus to requirements at Inter and may be released from his contract to enable him to join Palmeiras.

The Brazilian club have already agreed terms with the player and are now waiting for Inter to conclude the transfer.

"It could be very simple or it could be very complicated -- at this point the decision is exclusively Inter's," agent Jose Rodriguez told tuttomercatoweb.com.

"I can confirm that Palmeiras desperately want Felipe. They are pushing very hard to take him to Brazil and are determined to get him."

Inter signed Melo from Galatasaray for €3.7 million 18 months ago, but he has appeared just five times this season.

With Financial Fair Play restrictions obliging Inter to sell before they can buy, his departure would enable coach Stefano Pioli to enter the transfer market.

