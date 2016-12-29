Atletico rejected Manchester City bids for Hernandez brothers - Marin

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has said that his club turned down a double bid by Manchester City for brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez this summer.

City, coached by Pep Guardiola, were prepared to pay the release clauses of the highly rated defenders but the deal did not materialise with both signing new contracts in August.

When asked if City had made offers for the French duo Lucas and Theo Hernandez this summer, Gil Marin told Onda Cero radio: "Yes.

"They [City] were prepared to pay the buyout clause in both cases. City would have been able to pay it perfectly and the players could have easily gone.

"Atletico did what it had to do to for them to stay, which was to improve their contracts and to increase their buyout clauses.

"The players, their mother, their agent and the club all agreed that the best action for them and for their development was to stay. They are going to grow in their club which is this one."

Lucas Hernandez has broken into Atletico Madrid's first team under Diego Simeone.

The Hernandez brothers, who play for the French youth national teams, are sons of former Atletico and Lyon player Jean-Francois Hernandez, and have been at Atletico for the past nine years.

Lucas, 20, played 16 games in all competitions for the first team last season and signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico on Aug. 8, a deal which tied him to the Rojiblancos until June 2020.

A week earlier, his brother Theo had put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with Atletico before the 19-year-old left-back was sent on a season-long loan to Alaves, who won promotion to the Spanish top flight for this season.

Theo has started in 14 La Liga games for Alaves while his brother Lucas has started in seven games in all competitions for Atletico.

"I believe we have made the right decision, with respect to Theo at Alaves and Lucas at Atletico," Gil Marin added. "Where they are going to grow is in their club, which is this one."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.