Atletico rejected Manchester City bids for Hernandez brothers - Marin

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Benfica boss: Lindelof can be replaced

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Philadelphia's Charlie Davies was all smiles in his return to New England.

Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Davies

Philadelphia Union ESPN staff
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Dyche hopeful Barton still joins Burnley

Burnley PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Hull targeting Arsenal's Jenkinson in Jan. - Phelan

Hull City PA Sport
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Agent: Ronaldo rejected $105m China salary

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

'No way' West Ham move for Rashford - Bilic

West Ham PA Sport
Read
Landon Donovan

Donovan, Real Salt Lake in talks - source

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Schmeichel not leaving for Reds - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Bojan promised more game time at Stoke

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico rejected Manchester City bids for Hernandez brothers - Marin

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.
The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has said that his club turned down a double bid by Manchester City for brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez this summer.

City, coached by Pep Guardiola, were prepared to pay the release clauses of the highly rated defenders but the deal did not materialise with both signing new contracts in August.

When asked if City had made offers for the French duo Lucas and Theo Hernandez this summer, Gil Marin told Onda Cero radio: "Yes.

"They [City] were prepared to pay the buyout clause in both cases. City would have been able to pay it perfectly and the players could have easily gone.

"Atletico did what it had to do to for them to stay, which was to improve their contracts and to increase their buyout clauses.

"The players, their mother, their agent and the club all agreed that the best action for them and for their development was to stay. They are going to grow in their club which is this one."

Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Lucas Hernandez has broken into Atletico Madrid's first team under Diego Simeone.

The Hernandez brothers, who play for the French youth national teams, are sons of former Atletico and Lyon player Jean-Francois Hernandez, and have been at Atletico for the past nine years.

Lucas, 20, played 16 games in all competitions for the first team last season and signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico on Aug. 8, a deal which tied him to the Rojiblancos until June 2020.

A week earlier, his brother Theo had put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with Atletico before the 19-year-old left-back was sent on a season-long loan to Alaves, who won promotion to the Spanish top flight for this season.

Theo has started in 14 La Liga games for Alaves while his brother Lucas has started in seven games in all competitions for Atletico.

"I believe we have made the right decision, with respect to Theo at Alaves and Lucas at Atletico," Gil Marin added. "Where they are going to grow is in their club, which is this one."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.