ESPN FC
Benfica boss says Victor Lindelof can be replaced amid Man United links

FC's Gab Marcotti dusts off his Gab-O-Meter on the likelihood of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof joining Manchester United.
Gab Marcotti isn't convinced Victor Lindelof is right for Man United after he was linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria has said he is confident the club has the resources to cope if reported Manchester United target Victor Lindelof leaves in the January window.

Lindelof was not included in the 18-man squad for Thursday's 1-0 Taca da Liga victory over Pacos de Ferreira, fuelling speculation that the Sweden centre-back could be set to leave the club.

Asked about the 22-year-old in a postmatch interview with Sport TV, Vitoria was coy on the situation, saying: "Tomorrow he will train with me. Today he was an option to be left out of the 18, just like [winger Andrija] Zivkovic.

"The president knows what to do and tomorrow we will be here to work.

"We have good centre-backs and that is why we are calm and satisfied."

O Jogo also reported that Vitoria had said he was "not really worried" about the prospect of Lindelof joining United, with the coach naming three young centre-backs at the club who could potentially fill the void.

"If anyone leaves, another player will arrive," he said. "We are not going to lament anything. We are going to get to work.

"Ruben Dias, Francisco Ferreira and Pedro Alvaro are three players who have quality and can work. Benfica is not going to worry. You cannot prophesise in football."

Sources have previously told ESPN FC that United are not looking to do a deal for Lindelof next month, and other British reports, including the BBC, have also said Jose Mourinho is no longer pursuing a move.

However, Portuguese reports, including the Record newspaper, have maintained in recent days that a transfer is agreed. 

