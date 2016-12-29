Shanghai SIPG join Juventus in Axel Witsel race - report

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Benfica boss: Lindelof can be replaced

Transfers ESPN staff
Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona ESPN staff
Philadelphia's Charlie Davies was all smiles in his return to New England.

Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Davies

Philadelphia Union ESPN staff
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Dyche hopeful Barton still joins Burnley

Burnley PA Sport
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Hull targeting Arsenal's Jenkinson in Jan. - Phelan

Hull City PA Sport
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Agent: Ronaldo rejected $105m China salary

Real Madrid ESPN staff
'No way' West Ham move for Rashford - Bilic

West Ham PA Sport
Landon Donovan

Donovan, Real Salt Lake in talks - source

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Schmeichel not leaving for Reds - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Bojan promised more game time at Stoke

Stoke City PA Sport
Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
 By Ben Gladwell
Shanghai SIPG join Juventus in Axel Witsel race - report

Axel Witsel's Zenit St peterburg contract is due to expire in the summer.

Juventus face competition from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG over the signing of Zenit St Peterburg midfielder Axel Witsel, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Belgium international Witsel, 27, was expected to join the Bianconeri in the summer but Zenit vetoed the move while the player was already in Turin, having undergone a medical, since they did not have enough time to find a replacement.

Juve had already agreed terms with the player and can take him on a free transfer when his contract with the Russian club expires in June, although they have held talks over a potential January switch

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Shanghai SIPG -- who this month signed Oscar from Chelsea -- are offering €20 million to Zenit and €10m to Witsel in a bid to beat Juve to the signing.

Carlo Nicolini, one of Zenit boss Mircea Lucescu's assistant coaches, told RadioVS that Juventus are only offering €6m.

"Six million is not much and Lucescu says that he will not even think of selling him for that amount because Zenit would be losing a lot and, with that money, wouldn't find a suitable replacement," Carlo Nicolini, one of Lucescu's assistant coaches, told RadioVS. "If they were to offer more than that amount then it's fair to say the club could let him go.

"Juve seem to be too stuck on €6m. They seem convinced that they will sign him and Witsel has also stated how he wants to join the Bianconeri."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

