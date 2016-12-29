Marseille join race to sign Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel - agent

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Benfica boss: Lindelof can be replaced

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Philadelphia's Charlie Davies was all smiles in his return to New England.

Union re-sign ex-U.S. forward Davies

Philadelphia Union ESPN staff
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Dyche hopeful Barton still joins Burnley

Burnley PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Hull targeting Arsenal's Jenkinson in Jan. - Phelan

Hull City PA Sport
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Agent: Ronaldo rejected $105m China salary

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

'No way' West Ham move for Rashford - Bilic

West Ham PA Sport
Read
Landon Donovan

Donovan, Real Salt Lake in talks - source

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Schmeichel not leaving for Reds - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Bojan promised more game time at Stoke

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Marseille join race to sign Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel - agent

Gregoire Defrel has scored six times in Serie A this season.

Liverpool and West Ham United face competition from Marseille if they move for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel in January, his agent has said.

Defrel has scored six times in 17 Serie A games this season, reportedly attracting the attention of both Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his Hammers counterpart Slaven Bilic.

The 25-year-old's agent, Giampiero Pocetta, told footmercato.net that Marseille -- who have ambitious plans under new owner Frank McCourt -- are also considering a move for Defrel.

He added that Sassuolo had "refused an offer of €30 million from China" in recent days.

"It's true Marseille are interested," Pocetta said. "It's a very important club. That a club of that size is interested in Gregoire makes us happy.

"Also, the coach, Rudi Garcia, is known here in Italy, and the fact he has made known his interest in Gregoire is also an important factor.

"We can't talk about priorities. We have to first sit down with Sassuolo. The club knows Gregoire's importance, and it's difficult to let him leave in the middle of winter.

"But, as for Gregoire, it's natural to take such interest into consideration to again make a step up."

Defrel was born just outside Paris but made his name in Italy with Foggia, Cesena and then Sassuolo.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.