Marseille join race to sign Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel - agent

Gregoire Defrel has scored six times in Serie A this season.

Liverpool and West Ham United face competition from Marseille if they move for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel in January, his agent has said.

Defrel has scored six times in 17 Serie A games this season, reportedly attracting the attention of both Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his Hammers counterpart Slaven Bilic.

The 25-year-old's agent, Giampiero Pocetta, told footmercato.net that Marseille -- who have ambitious plans under new owner Frank McCourt -- are also considering a move for Defrel.

He added that Sassuolo had "refused an offer of €30 million from China" in recent days.

"It's true Marseille are interested," Pocetta said. "It's a very important club. That a club of that size is interested in Gregoire makes us happy.

"Also, the coach, Rudi Garcia, is known here in Italy, and the fact he has made known his interest in Gregoire is also an important factor.

"We can't talk about priorities. We have to first sit down with Sassuolo. The club knows Gregoire's importance, and it's difficult to let him leave in the middle of winter.

"But, as for Gregoire, it's natural to take such interest into consideration to again make a step up."

Defrel was born just outside Paris but made his name in Italy with Foggia, Cesena and then Sassuolo.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman